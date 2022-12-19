Disgraced Irish boxer Steven Donnelly is creepy ‘sex pest’ who used sporting success to target women

‘Donnelly is disgusting, he targets all kinds of women on social media – attached or single and whether they want him to or not’

The image of himself Stephen Donnelly has sent to several women

Disgraced Irish Olympic boxer Steven Donnelly is a creepy “sex pest” who used his sporting success to target women, the Sunday World can reveal.

Donnelly avoided going to prison for a disturbing sex assault on a woman in a pub – but we can reveal the professional fighter is well known in Ballymena, Co. Antrim, for pestering women for sex while off his head.

One woman told the Sunday World: “Donnelly is disgusting, he targets all kinds of women on social media – attached or single and whether they want him to or not.

“He uses the fact he was a professional boxer and won two Bronze medals to act the big man. I know loads of women who had to just block him on social media because he couldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer.

“He has kept his head down in the last couple of months and actually went to Scotland in September for work, but he used to go on benders for days at a time.

“He’d get out of his head, publicly post outrageous things about women he was with – which showed that he thinks women are just here for sex – and then he’d remove them when he sobered up.”

The deluded fighter, who has nine professional wins from nine fights with the now defunct MTK Global boxing stable, which was founded by Daniel Kinahan, is hoping to resurrect his career in the ring.

But boxing sources have told the Sunday World that now he’s a registered sex offender, it’s going to be “almost impossible” for him to get his career back on track.

And we reveal Donnelly has shown no remorse for his shocking public attack on a young woman and instead minutes after leaving court he posted a video on social media describing being put on the sex offenders register as a “good day”.

In the self-serving 16-second clip, Donnelly shows the picture of a shoulder press weights machine in a gym.

He plays a rap tune and has typed out the lyrics, “I can’t believe, today was a good day, sh*t” and accompanies it with the words “Baggage on my shoulders” being smashed by a bar of weights.

He also includes the middle finger emoji and laughs a ‘haha’ alongside it.

Nowhere in the video does he consider his victim nor offer anything close to an apology.

Instead, Donnelly appears to be relieved he wasn’t sent to prison for the sex attack and is just glad a weight has been lifted off his own shoulders.

Last week, we exclusively revealed the Ballymena boxer, who won two bronze medals in consecutive Commonwealth Games, had pleaded guilty to a sex attack on a woman in a pub in the Co Antrim town.

This week, Donnelly walked away from Ballymena Magistrates Court without a prison sentence but was ordered to serve 18 months on probation, do 100 hours’ community service as well as sign the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

During the hearing, the court was told how boozed-up Donnelly had “thrust his penis” towards the woman as he was put out of the pub, only to return shortly after where he grabbed the victim’s upper inner thigh, pushing his hand towards her groin as he lifted her off the ground, “shouting and swearing aggressively”.

But the court was also told the 34-year-old had previous convictions for breaching non-molestation orders taken by women concerned about his approaches.

The judge even said Donnelly’s convictions “belies a certain attitude that you seem to have dealing with females”.

Sources in Ballymena have told the Sunday World Donnelly has a “shocking attitude” towards women.

We have been shown photos and video posted by Donnelly on social media over the last couple of years which demonstrate his concerning behaviour with regards to women.

He posts publicly about women he says he has had sex with and brags about his sexual exploits.

In one image which he has sent to several women, he sends a selfie of himself with his top off with ‘Love ya’ written across it.

In another video he once posted but has since deleted, he’s in a bar in Belfast with his arm around a woman.

Filming himself and another woman and another man, and he says, “Let’s go, (name of man removed) that’s the one you’re bucking later, one right there; this is mine, my girl. Big Stevie loves her.”

He then focuses the camera on the woman’s breasts before she tells him to “F**k off” and he creepily replies, “love ya baby”.

One woman told us: “He messages girls to the point that asking him to stop doesn’t work, they have to block him.

“He used to drive round Ballymena shouting at women out the window. He posts malicious Snapchat stories actually naming girls he’s had a one-night stand with, he has serious problems.

“He’s a complete torture and he’s barred from almost every pub in Ballymena. He’s sent sleazy messages to half the women in the town.”

On Thursday, District Judge Nigel Broderick told Donnelly: “Clearly this was wholly inappropriate behaviour and you were intoxicated but that doesn’t in anyway excuse what you did.”

Donnelly admitted sexually assaulting the female and using disorderly behaviour on licensed premises on October 9 last year.

The court heard that despite being barred from the Fairhill Bar, Donnelly twice went into the bar that evening.

In an incident captured on CCTV, DJ Broderick revealed other customers tried to intervene to help the woman and after Donnelly was put out once again, he was later arrested and interviewed but refused to answer police questions.

Defence counsel Sean Mullan said the incident “is a matter of enormous regret” to Donnelly, adding that clearly the boxer “has substance misuse problems, particularly with alcohol”.

“He represented his country at both Olympic and Commonwealth games,” said the barrister, “he was in the public eye and that can be an unforgiving place.”

Lamenting that the end of a long-term relationship sparked the previous convictions for breaching an non-molestation order, Mr Mullan said Donnelly “could potentially get back into professional boxing ring again”.

While the judge said he would follow the recommendation in the probation report for a combination order, he warned Donnelly, who appeared in court in a parka coat and ripped jeans, that “it’s not without some hesitation” and if he breached any aspect of it he would be back in court to be resentenced and potentially facing jail.

Already in 2022 Donnelly, who fought in the Rio Olympics in 2016, has been involved in a number of embarrassing incidents which followed a nasty online attack on a fellow Irish boxer.

In 2021, Donnelly admitted he needed “proper help” and has been in a “bad place” for a “long time” after posting the comment about a rival’s race.

Donnelly had been tweeting light-middleweight boxer Caoimhin Agyarko, apparently goading his rival.

During the tit-for-tat Twitter row, Agyarko asked if Donnelly was a “retired alcoholic”.

Donnelly hit back, referring to Agyarko as a “black wee c***”.

Donnelly later deleted the tweets and apologised on the platform, writing: “Listen, no excuse for the nonsense I said. I need proper help and in a bad place for a long time. Don’t know how long I’ve left but it won’t be too long. Sorry.”

In April this year he was involved in an incident on a Belfast street with Olympic boxer and Commonwealth medallist Paddy Barnes and Caoimhin Agyarko.

He’s notorious for posting controversial things on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, before deleting the posts ,including a post where he called Irish World Champion Katie Taylor “a handicapped”.

He also posted a selfie with the message “Up The ra Ya B**tards”.

Donnelly represented Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010.

He also won Bronze medals at both the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014 at welterweight and the Gold Coast in 2018 at middleweight.