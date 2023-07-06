Disgraced Irish boxer jailed after assaulting two men and repeatedly contacting ex

The sex offender also twice breached a restraining order in relation to his ex-girlfriend and asked if he could take her son on holiday

A bronze medal Commonwealth boxer has been handed jail sentences totalling six months after he assaulted two men in a drunken brawl on the train and breached restraining orders.

Steven Donnelly was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Despite an impassioned plea from defence counsel Sean Mullan, who argued that Donnelly (34) could live “under the nose of probation” for a year to “really put him to the test,” District Judge Nigel Broderick said every approach had been tried before but without success.

Highlighting that Donnelly had breached a sentencing deferral, breached suspended sentences and twice breached restraining orders in addition to assaulting the two men on the train, the judge told the court: “I’m not persuaded to do anything other than impose a custodial sentence.”

“Your counsel has left no stone unturned and he has to be commended for trying every angle to spare you a prison sentence and I have listened carefully to his eloquent plea but I have to look at matters in the round,” said the judge as he jailed Donnelly.

Although initially taken to the cells, Donnelly was later freed on £500 bail pending an appeal of the sentences.

In total Donnelly, from Duncan Park in the town, had three cases against him - two cases of breaching a restraining order and one relating to two counts of common assault.

Taking the train case first, footage from the incident on August 6 last year was played to the court where, from two angles, Donnelly can be seen remonstrating with the victims, aggressively flexing his right bicep and leaning over the backs of the seats as a middle-aged female tries to reason with him and push him back.

At one stage, Donnelly is pushed back by the female but when the victim stands up, Donnelly lunges forward again and reaching past the woman, punches the victim to the face, leaving him with a bloody nose.

A prosecution lawyer said that according to witness statements, Donnelly had been striding up and down the carriage “singing sectarian songs and acting aggressively to members of the public."

The lawyer added that in relation to the second victim, whose assault was “technical” in that there was no physical contact, Donnelly said: “Do you know who I am - I’m Stephen Donnelly the boxer.”

Turning to the two cases of breaching a restraining order, the prosecutor told the court how Donnelly sent text messages to his former girlfriend on June 5, 9, 10 and 19 last year, “conveying that he wasn’t happy and wanted to end his life.”

Despite the suicidal thoughts, Donnelly also asked “if he could take her son on holiday” but the victim said that the messages “made her afraid of what he would do…and she felt harassed.”

The lawyer highlighted the contact was in circumstances where “they have been separated for two years so she was seeking an extension to the ongoing restraining order.

On a second bill of indictment, Donnelly admitted breaching the restraining order by again contacting his ex “without reasonable excuse” on March 27 this year when he left her a 12 second voice message “asking if he could go and get his boxing gear.”

Lodging his plea in mitigation, Mr Mullan told the court that “all too often we see individuals who have had sporting success find that there’s a void in their lives” which they try to fill with drink, drugs or gambling.

He said that Donnelly, who had a “successful boxing career” at both Olympic and Commonwealth level, tried to fill that void with alcohol.

“Virtually all of the offences [on his record] are driven by alcohol fuelled nights out and that has been a problem,” conceded the barrister, who said that since the tragic death of Donnelly’s brother last December, “on my instructions there’s been no alcohol at all.”

Mr Mullan said Donnelly also has a job offer in Plymouth “and he is motivated to get back into work” so with three different cases and three different sentencing options available to the court, he argued the court could defer one, put him on probation for another and give a suspended sentence for the third.

“That would give him a chance to address underlying issues while still being right under the nose of probation to keep a close eye on him and his behaviour."

The barrister suggested that the deferral would mean Donnelly would know that in 12 months' times “without a glowing report” he would be jailed.

Referring to the train CCTV footage however, District Judge Broderick said it was clear that “this wasn’t a brush past on the way to the toilet and a lash out in anger - he was standing there for a significant period of time, engaging in some discussion.”

Highlighting that at the time of the assaults that Donnelly was subject to two suspended sentences, the judge said the boxer had “plenty of opportunity to walk away” but chose not to.

Imposing sentences amounting to six months, the judge also extended the restraining order to run to July 2025.