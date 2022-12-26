Disgraced boxer Steven Donnelly comes out swinging for Sunday World and ‘haters’

Convicted boxer defends his corner and condemns his critics as ‘haters’

Boxer Steven Donnelly says criticism of him is below the belt.

Disgraced Olympic boxer Steven Donnelly has lashed out at the Sunday World for counting him out over his bar room sex attack.

The Commonwealth Games double- bronze medallist also slammed women who spoke to theSunday World about his appalling behaviour as “haters”.

And he described anyone from Ballymena reporting his poor behaviour as “low life nobodies” while vowing to get “his story across soon”.

Once again he failed to apologise publicly to the woman whose groin he pushed his hand towards while lifting her off the ground during two separate incidents on the same night.

Earlier this month, Donnelly, from Dunfane Park in Ballymena, had admitted sexually assaulting the female and using disorderly behaviour on licensed premises on October 9 last year.

But during a Snapchat rant — and despite the terrifying details of his assault being read out in court — Donnelly reckons he hasn’t a ‘harmless bone in his body’, though he almost certainly meant to say ‘harmful’ instead.

He didn’t explain why, if he’s harmless, he has convictions for breaching non-molestations orders taken out by women.

Instead, the 34-year-old, who a court ordered must sign the sex offenders’ register for the next five years, went on the attack after what he believes was a ‘below-the-belt’ attack on his character.

He ranted: “Think I may have to take legal proceedings against Sunday World... Jesus I have never heard the likes of it. Some haters ringing up and spouting nonsense.

"Get a life keep hating and giv [sic] me a break u plonkers.

"Not a harmless [sic] bone in my body was staying quiet but I’ll get my story across soon.

“That paper making me out to b a monster constantly what a joke lol... I mail girls wen (sic) I Was pissed like every other guy does. Must have a rat in my Snapchat too sending paper my snaps unbelievable the jealousy from the low life nobodies in this town is next level.

“Keep talking ur makin me famous the real ones know.”

He later on went on to make another video saying “Love Ya @Sunday World” while the gangster song Notoriousplays in the background.

Donnelly was ordered to serve 18 months on probation, do 100 hours’ community service as well as sign the sex offenders register for five years.

During the hearing the court was told how boozed-up Donnelly had “thrust his penis” towards the woman as he was put out of the pub, only to return shortly afterwards when he grabbed the victim’s upper inner thigh, pushing his hand towards her groin as he lifted her off the ground, “shouting and swearing aggressively”.