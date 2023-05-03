Disgraced beer barons who raked in fortune selling stolen kegs to Eastern Europe avoid jail

Stephen Lavery and Eamon Mimnagh masterminded the theft of empty beer kegs raking in hundreds of thousands in profit

These are the disgraced beer keg thieves who’ve been told they’re drinking in the last chance saloon after raking in a fortune transporting stolen kegs of Tennents to Lithuania.

Stephen Lavery and Eamon Mimnagh – seen here leaving Belfast Crown Court on Friday -masterminded the theft of the empty beer kegs which they sold on to buyers in eastern Europe, raking in hundreds of thousands of pounds of profit.

In total between the two 59-year-old drinks tycoons they had robbed over £250,000 worth of empty kegs from Tennents NI Ltd but the Sunday World understands in the case of Stephen Lavery he had been involved in the practice for many years before he was actually caught.

We can also reveal Lavery, who was once banned from being a director after admitting “unfit conduct”, had got involved in the beer keg scam after he was approached by an organised crime gang based in south Armagh.

On Friday the sticky-fingered businessmen were allowed to walk free from Belfast Crown Court after a judge gave them suspended prison sentences.

But he warned them if they committed any further offences during the suspended sentence period, they would be doing their drinking behind bars.

Lavery walked out of Laganside Courthouse and refused our offer to talk about his crime and within minutes we can reveal he was back in the booze business – texting offers for his Kegs Direct NI service to his regular customers.

Throughout the hearing the two men didn’t speak to each other and arrived and left the court separately.

Mimnagh of Blackfort Road, Omagh, Co Tyrone, received a two year sentence suspended for three years after he pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing beer kegs to the value of £202,070.

While Lavery, of Railway Cottages, Helen's Bay, Co Down, admitted the theft of beer kegs worth £50,380 and received an 18-month sentence suspended for three years.

Mimnagh owns Kegs Direct Ireland which supplies beer kegs to pubs in Tyrone and Fermanagh and Lavery owns Kegs Direct Northern Ireland out of premises in Mallusk, Co Antrim.

Belfast Crown Court heard that in 2019 Co Down-based alcohol wholesalers Tennent's NI Ltd reported to police a "suspicion of a large-scale theft of empty beer kegs'' from its premises.

We can reveal Tennents became suspicious and hired a specialist surveillance team to see where all their missing kegs were going.

“Tennents hadn’t a very good control of where all their used kegs ended up,” said a pub insider.

“So Lavery and Mimnagh saw an opportunity to make a few quid by stealing them and selling them on the continent.

“I don’t know about Mimnaagh but I know Stephen Lavery was approached by members of a criminal gang based in south Armagh.

“It was easy money – they were raking in hundreds of thousands for over five years at least.

“Eventually Tennents realised something was wrong and spent a fortune on a surveillance team to see what was going on.

“They tracked the lorries – full of their own kegs – to Lithuania. When they had enough evidence they took it to the police.

“They were stealing other kegs from other beer companies but they didn’t pursue them and so no charges were brought but Tennents was not the only company to be hit.

“And you’ve got to remember the £50,000 worth of kegs was just the kegs the cops caught him in the act stealing. That’s just one lorry load that they could prove – Stephen Lavery was doing this for years. He was doing this once a month so he made a clean fortune from this.”

The court was told on Friday how beer kegs are sold by breweries to suppliers but the empty kegs remain the property of the brewery – in this case Tennents.

A prosecution barrister explained tat those suppliers are contractually obliged to return the empty beer barrels to the brewery which are valued at £66 per keg.

After Tennents made a complaint, "Police started surveillance operations into the activities of both defendants,'' the prosecutor said.

"A surveillance operation on Lavery observed 916 beer kegs being loaded onto a lorry.''

The court was told the kegs are usually stacked onto a lorry upright and on pallets with a maximum of 468 kegs being loaded this way.

However, Lavery had come up with a clever way of maximising profits by placing the kegs on their side without pallets meaning they could get 916 kegs stacked onto the lorry which was registered in Dublin.

He explained: "The lorry then made its way to Belfast docks and it was tracked to Cairnryan in Scotland and ultimately to Lithuania where it was unloaded as part of a pre-arranged sale. None of these stolen kegs were recovered.''

Police accompanied Tennent’s reps to Steven Lavery yard in Mallusk to retrieve their kegs.

The Sunday World can reveal Lavery had been told by Tennents, after he had been caught, to stop selling Tennents but he continued by buying kegs of the beer from a publican in Co Down.

Our picture shows the moment police assisted representatives from Tennents as they raided Lavery’s Mallusk warehouse and retrieved over 400 of their own kegs – with solicitors serving Lavery with a ‘Cease and Desist’ order at the same time.

On Friday Judge Paul Ramsey KC was told surveillance operations were conducted against Eamon Mimnagh on two separate dates in March 2019 and both times they were packed to capacity with over 900 kegs.

Mimnagh then drove the lorry to Belfast docks and the court was told none of these kegs, worth £100,760 were ever recovered.

A further surveillance operation was carried out on April 8, 2019 where two lorries were being filled "in an identical fashion''.

"The lorries were intercepted at Dublin docks before boarding a boat. They had been booked to go to Germany and ultimately onto Lithuania.''

A total of 1,842 kegs were recovered at Dublin port with a value of £101,310.

The prosecutor told the court there was a “high degree of planning” involved in the scam but the court was told both men were ashamed and embarrassed by their behaviour.

"He got tempted to get involved and foolishly he did get involved in this matter. For that he is remorseful,'' said a defence barrister of Mr Mimnagh.

While another barrister for Lavery said: “He is extremely embarrassed. He has brought shame on himself and his family. He will never be before the court again.''

Judge Ramsey revealed as a result of the crime: "Tennent's have now tightened up their procedures to make sure this never happens again.''

Telling the men to stand-up Judge Ramsey said: "One does not expect to find gentlemen like you in a Crown Court facing serious charges like this.

"This has been a fall from grace for both of you. You have both indicated how this has brought shame on your professional and personal lives, not just on yourself but also on your families.

"Even though I am suspending these prison sentences, you will still have these convictions against your names.''

Mimnagh offered to pay £20,000 in “restitution” to Tennent's NI and Lavery will pay the company £10,000 over a period of six months.

Stephen Lavery hit the headlines a decade ago when he was barred from the boardroom for a decade after his Wineworld company went under owing £1.57m.

Lavery accepted unfit conduct including misusing company funds by lending to connected parties, depriving Wineworld of £673,000; going into deals of no commercial benefit and failing to file records on time on three occasions.