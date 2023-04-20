Disabled woman’s mum says €12m settlement won’t give back child that ‘should have been born healthy’

Olivia explained that her daughter came down with infection hours after her birth and, if given an antibiotic, would have made a full recovery.

The mother of a 27-year-old woman with cerebral palsy has told of how she turned to drugs to cope with guilt after her daughter went into care.

Olivia Harte was speaking after her daughter Jane this week settled her €12 million High Court action against a retired consultant over her care as a newborn.

Jane had taken the case against Pallany Pillay (88), the proprietor of the now-closed City General Hospital and her mother’s consultant in 1995.

She is “profoundly, permanently and irreversibly disabled” and has to use a wheelchair.

Speaking to Neil Prendeville on Cork’s RedFM, Olivia explained that her daughter came down with infection hours after her birth and, if given an antibiotic, would have made a full recovery.

“Everyone was prepared for a healthy baby,” she said.

“As the hours went on, she became more irritable and distressed, the breathing became more noisy and she was squealing.”

That evening, baby Jane was in a “desperate state” and was rushed to the neonatal unit at Erinville Hospital.

“She was 17 hours old and was near dead on arrival. She had developed a common infection, Strep B, which was easily treated. I didn’t know this until her records were examined by a medical expert in 2020.

“All she needed was an antibiotic but for all those years, I didn’t know that.

“Our expert says she would be perfect and there would have been no complications if this antibiotic had been administered early on. So, it developed into meningitis and sepsis.

“As time went on, we could tell it was severe. No oxygen went to her brain, and she was left catastrophically and severely brain damaged.”

Jane was accepted into the Cope Foundation’s respite programme in 1998 to help with her care – a move that caused Olivia’s life to spiral.

“My own personal story took a downturn then. I went into addiction and that was my way of coping and escaping. I couldn’t cope at all.

“I found it very hard for Jane to be in Cope. I felt like a failure and that I let her down. I felt like I gave her away and abandoned her.

“It started with party drugs and unfortunately, I ended up on heroin and crack. But I’m in recovery 15 years, since 2008. I’m blessed”.

Olivia said the €12 million settlement approved by the High Court on Wednesday will change Jane’s life.

“I was delighted in a way, but no amount of compensation is going to give me back my daughter that should have been born healthy.

“She’s never sick but her muscles are deteriorating and it’s affecting her posture. The use of her left arm is of no use anymore. She used to be able to crawl and climb up on a chair but she’s gotten older.

“She gets the best care at the Cope Foundation, but their services are limited.

“I’m delighted for Jane that she can have the best care possible going forward. I don’t know how long €12m will last for her but it will make a huge difference to the quality of her life”.