‘Devoted’ mum who shoplifted groceries and cosmetics is jailed for three months

Emma Cooney (37) had drug addiction problems but got treatment and was on methadone, her solicitor John Quinn said.

A serial shoplifter who stole hundreds of euro worth of groceries and cosmetics from supermarkets has been jailed for three months.

Emma Cooney (37), described as a “devoted” mother, was sentenced after a court heard she had previously been given a suspended prison term.

Cooney, of Larch Hill, Santry, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to theft.

A garda sergeant said on April 30, Cooney took meat products valued at €131 from Marks & Spencer, Santry. She was apprehended by security and the goods were recovered.

On viewing CCTV, she was seen taking €174 worth of meat on an earlier date, April 24. On April 14, she was stopped taking €83 worth of cosmetics at Dunnes Stores, The Pavilions Shopping Centre, Swords. She had also entered Supervalu and took goods worth €27.

The accused went to Tesco, Artane on September 11 and stole items worth €207.

Judge Bryan Smyth said the case warranted jail as the accused had previously got the benefit of a suspended sentence. He fixed recognisances in the event of an appeal.