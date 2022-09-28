locked up | 

‘Devoted’ mum who shoplifted groceries and cosmetics is jailed for three months

Emma Cooney (37) had drug addiction problems but got treatment and was on methadone, her solicitor John Quinn said.

A serial shoplifter who stole hundreds of euro worth of groceries and cosmetics from supermarkets has been jailed for three months.

Emma Cooney (37), described as a “devoted” mother, was sentenced after a court heard she had previously been given a suspended prison term.

Cooney, of Larch Hill, Santry, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to theft.

A garda sergeant said on April 30, Cooney took meat products valued at €131 from Marks & Spencer, Santry. She was apprehended by security and the goods were recovered.

On viewing CCTV, she was seen taking €174 worth of meat on an earlier date, April 24. On April 14, she was stopped taking €83 worth of cosmetics at Dunnes Stores, The Pavilions Shopping Centre, Swords. She had also entered Supervalu and took goods worth €27.

The accused went to Tesco, Artane on September 11 and stole items worth €207.

Cooney had drug addiction problems but got treatment and was on methadone, her solicitor John Quinn said.

Judge Bryan Smyth said the case warranted jail as the accused had previously got the benefit of a suspended sentence. He fixed recognisances in the event of an appeal.


