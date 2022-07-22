Development company seeks injunction claiming 40 caravans are ‘trespassing’ on its land
A development company is seeking a High Court injunction over what it claims is the “large-scale” illegal occupation of lands ear-marked for a major housing project in Co Laois.
The action has been brought by Salzagold Limited, which claims the illegal occupation has turned its property into "a base for anti-social behaviour."
It claims that more that 40 caravans, and some 150 people are currently trespassing on lands the company owns at Graigcullen which it wants to develop into much needed housing and other facilities for the nearby Carlow town area.
The occupiers, it claims, first entered the lands earlier this month, have refused to leave, and it is feared that an additional 30 caravans may soon go onto the site, the court heard.
The company says that it is hugely concerned by the behaviour of the people allegedly occupying the lands and who have no authority to be there.
Read more
The alleged behaviour includes the starting of larges fires, anti-social behaviour, and the dumping of large amounts of refuse and waste on the property.
In recent days the company said that the local fire brigade had to put out a large fire that had broken out on the site. It is believed that the a range of material including refuse and wood have been burnt.
The company, represented by Stephen Byrne BL, seeks various orders including an injunction requiring persons unknown and all those who have knowledge of the orders to vacate and cease interfering with the lands.
The action is also against one named individual who it is claimed is acting as a spokesperson for the group, a Hugh Doyle otherwise Hughie Doyle.
The court heard the land in question was the subject of a previous illegal occupation in March of this year. However, the small number of people who were on the lands on that occasion departed the site shortly afterwards, it claims.
The matter came before Mr Justice Brian O'Moore who granted the applicant, on an ex-parte basis (one side only represented), permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on the persons allegedly illegally occupying the lands.
The action will return before the court next week.
Today's Headlines
injuries | Horse farmer who hit brother-in-law repeatedly with plant avoids jail
'stray bullet' | Irishman injured in Marbella ‘Opium Club’ shooting to be quizzed in hospital by judge
'terrified' | Erin McGregor set to go under the knife for €7500 boob job following previous implants
bail | ‘Fake nun’ accused of abusive behaviour at GPO tells court she’s only guilty of 'preaching word of God’
somerton man | Suspected cold war spy unidentified since 1948 could be Irish man
living it up | Lynsey Bennett says she was able to ‘giggle, laugh and feel cancer free’ in Ibiza
Walk This Way | Dublin City Council agree to ban cars from South William Street
car chase | Former hurler caught with €2.7m worth of cocaine and cannabis jailed
search | Cork man on the hunt for his missing mother after she vanished to London in 90s
'fines' | European Commission launches legal procedures against Britain over Northern Ireland Protocol