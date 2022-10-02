Derry woman caught speeding at 100mph without licence was on way to Ed Sheeran concert
Toni-Ann Shea was banned from driving for a month and fined £175
A speeder caught doing almost 100 miles per hour was on her way to an Ed Sheeran concert.
Toni-Ann Shea was detected in a 70mph zone on the Moneynick Road close to Randalstown in May this year. The 32-year-old was clocked doing 99mph.
The court in Ballymena was told Shea’s provisional driving licence had expired just months before.
Shea, from Claragh Court in Strathfoyle, was not present at the hearing, but a guilty plea was entered to charges of excess speed and absence of a driving licence.
A defence lawyer told the court she was "unfamiliar" with the car.
He said: "She was attending an Ed Sheeran concert when her transport fell through, and that is why she made the foolish decision to drive at the time.”
She was banned from driving for a month and fined £175.
District Judge Nigel Broderick warned: "She has a poor driving record and if she comes back before this court again with more driving offences she will receive a much longer disqualification".
Today's Headlines
Monk rat-tled | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch stunned as Jonathan Dowdall could turn State witness in Regency murder trial
Krispy crime | Watch: Dublin Krispy Kreme doughnut heist goes viral as chancers steal glazed goods
TOUGH TIMES | Frances Black says she was made use the back door by embarrassed parents as a pregnant teen
debts | Fianna Fáil pocketed €500k ‘charity’ cash from fundraiser to cover election spending
arrested | Drugs found in ‘Del Boy’ Hutch’s system after high-speed crash left Ukrainian refugee injured
Hill-O-Ween | PJ Gallagher and DJ Jim McCabe take on tandem bike challenge in aid of charity
'foolish' | Derry woman caught speeding at 100mph without licence was on way to Ed Sheeran concert
Shocking | New figures reveal 1,756 convicted sex offenders currently living in Ireland
SHOCKING | Prayers said for Ukrainian girl (8) stabbed 74-times in Clare emergency accommodation
Youths filmed stealing doughnuts from Krispy Kreme