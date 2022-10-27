Derry man Neill Graham (23) acquitted of raping teen girl at Royal Portrush golf club

The Antrim Crown Court jury deliberated for just 15 minutes before returning unanimous verdicts of not guilty in each of the four counts

A Co Derry man has been unanimously acquitted of raping a teenage schoolgirl on a golf course.

The Antrim Crown Court jury deliberated for just 15 minutes before returning unanimous verdicts of not guilty in each of the four counts against 23-year-old Neill Graham - three of rape and one of sexual assault.

During the nine-day trial, the jury heard how Mr Graham and the complainant had been in Kelly’s nightclub complex when she was out with friends celebrating exam results on August 19 2017.

The pair walked across the road to the fairways of Royal Portrush golf club where they kissed and had sex.

While the complainant alleged it had been without her consent, Mr Graham, from Ballinrees Lane in Macosquin, had previously told police that any sexual contact between him and the then schoolgirl had been consensual.

Thanking the jury for the service, trial Judge Roseanne McCormick KC told Mr Graham he was free to leave the dock.