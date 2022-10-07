Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch charged with dangerous driving causing serious harm to Ukranian woman
He is is charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant and dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to a woman in an incident on May 27
A DUBLIN man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to a Ukrainian woman in the inner city.
Derek Moore (39) aka Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch was granted bail and the case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court.
Mr Moore, with an address at Champions Avenue, Dublin 1 is charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant and dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to a woman in an incident on May 27 this year.
He is also charged with six counts of dangerous driving at Summerhill on the same date.
The prosecuting garda told Judge Bryan Smyth he arrested the accused for the purpose of charge and he made no reply to any of the counts after caution.
There was no objection to bail subject to conditions which were submitted to the court.
Judge Smyth remanded the accused on bail to appear in court again on a date in November, for the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The accused was not required to address the court during the brief hearing and has not yet entered pleas to the charges which are under the Road Traffic Act.
