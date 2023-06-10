Department of Agriculture veterinary inspector’s ‘puppy farm’ shut down

Department inspector alleged to have been breeding dogs in filthy conditions

A veterinary inspector with the Department of Agriculture is accused of running an unregistered puppy farm where animals endured gross faecal soiling, their food and water was contaminated and rodents were allowed to breed freely.

These, and other shocking allegations, are contained in a closure notice issued by Cork County Council to UCD-trained veterinary inspector Michael O’Reilly, in connection with a dog breeding facility it alleges he operated in Mogeely, Co Cork.

Mr O’Reilly, who helped organise Fermoy Canine Club’s International All Breed Championship Show on April 30, has already filed an appeal against the closure notice issued to him on May 23.

The appeal is scheduled to be heard before Midleton District Court on June 15.

Approached by the Sunday World on Thursday last, Mr O’Reilly confirmed he is still working as a veterinary inspector with the Department of Agriculture.

But when asked about the closure order, he responded: “I’ve nothing to say.”

Vet Michael O’Reilly was approached by our reporter Patrick O’Connell

Asked about the allegation he is running an illegal dog breeding establishment, he responded: “I don’t”, before walking inside his house and closing the front door behind him.

The Sunday World later dropped a letter through Mr O’Reilly’s letter box, outlining the nature of the queries we wished to discuss with him.

We asked if he would be willing to speak to this newspaper about the circumstances in which the closure notice was issued.

We asked if he would be willing to discuss the issues relating to animal welfare issues found at the unregistered dog breeding establishment it is alleged he operated.

And we asked whether he had informed the Department of Agriculture about the circumstances in which the closure notice had been issued to him.

As of the time of print, no response to these queries had been received by the Sunday World.

The closure notice issued on May 23 identified a farmhouse, neighbouring the Cois Maigh estate in Mogeely where Mr O’Reilly lives, as the location where it is alleged he operated the unregistered dog breeding establishment.

The Dog Breeding Establishment (DBE) Act defines any premises where eight or more bitches capable of breeding are kept as a dog breeding establishment for its purposes.

In the closure notice, which has since been published online by Cork County Council, it outlined the particular reasons it had for making the order.

“Cork County Council is satisfied that the operation of the establishment poses a serious and immediate threat to animal welfare and or public health due to non-compliance with the requirements of the Act,” the council stated.

“Non-compliance with the Act and guidelines included a lack of cleanliness, gross faecal soiling, malodour, unsuitable structures, unsuitable space provision, lack of socialisation and stimulation, inadequate exercise facilities, contaminated feed and water provision and gross evidence of vermin harbourage.”

Vermin harbourage is defined as any place where rodents can live and nest without fear of frequent molestation or disturbance.

When the Sunday World called to the farmhouse identified in the closure notice as the site of the alleged unlawful dog breeding establishment, there was no-one home.

Tall hedges blocked the sides and rear of the property from view but an aerial image taken from Google revealed the presence of a number of sheds at the rear of the house.

In the notice issued to Mr O’Reilly, the council notified him that he was: “required to immediately cease breeding or keeping dogs at the establishment and take such measures as directed to enable the rehousing, at (his) own expense, of all dogs being kept” there.

The notice also directed that “all dogs must be microchipped and registered in accordance with the Microchipping of Dogs Regulations and records of all sales/transfers must be available on request to an authorised officer.”

Mr O’Reilly is well known in dog breeding circles in Cork, having won numerous awards at dog shows in the county.

In early May, the Fermoy Canine Club publicly thanked him for ‘managing his first international show,’ which was held on April 30.

Mr. O’Reilly has also given evidence on behalf of the Department of Agriculture in animal cruelty cases.

On Friday evening, a spokesperson for the Department told us: “The Department is aware of a closure notice issued under the Dog Breeding Establishments Act to a Department employee in respect of a particular premises.

“As the matter is currently under appeal and is subject to ongoing investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time.

“Pending the conclusion of these matters, the Department has taken steps to mitigate any potential or perceived conflict of interests that could arise in respect of the duties assigned to the employee in question.”