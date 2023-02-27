Defence forces worker caught driving without insurance for fifth time spared jail

Dubliner Jason Crowley (37) who had one month left to run on a previous ban, was fined €500 and banned for further 10 years

A defence forces worker caught driving without insurance for the fifth time has been spared jail.

Jason Crowley (37) had one month left to run on a previous driving ban when he took the car to the chemist to get medicine for his partner.

Judge Ciaran Liddy banned him for another 10 years, fined him €500 and gave him a three-month suspended sentence.

Crowley, of Montpelier Park, Dublin 7 admitted driving without insurance or a licence.

Blanchardstown District Court heard he was stopped by gardaí when he ran a red light in the west of the city on September 26 last year.

Crowley had four previous convictions for uninsured driving and was under a disqualification at the time of the latest offence, having been given a six-year ban in 2017.

He admitted his disqualification when stopped, his solicitor Valerie Buckley said. He had worked with the defence forces and was very active in the community.

On the night, his partner was not well and he went to the chemist to get some medication. He “unfortunately” made the decision to drive.

“He doesn’t seem to be getting the message,” the judge said.