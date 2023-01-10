Decorated ex-PSNI chief takes industrial tribunal case against force

Chief Superintendent Emma Bond was awarded an MBE in 2019 for her services to policing.

A former senior PSNI officer is taking an industrial tribunal case against the organisation.

Emma Bond was appointed PSNI District Commander for the Derry and Strabane region in January 2020.

She was the first woman to hold the position and at the time of her appointment said she was conscious of being a role model for other women within the PSNI.

Prior to leading the police team in Derry and Strabane, Chief Superintendent Bond held senior command team roles in the Belfast, Antrim and Newtownabbey districts and was also in charge of the Innovation and Change Branch within the PSNI.

She also played a key role in establishing the PSNI’s Women in Policing Association.

Chief Superintendent Bond was awarded an MBE in 2019 for her services to policing.

However, she was replaced as district commander for Derry and Strabane in October 2020.

At the time, the PSNI said Chief Superintendent Bond had been moved to a new post in the organisation’s operational support unit.

Ms Bond later left the PSNI to join the police in Scotland.

She was appointed as an assistant chief constable with Police Scotland in January 2022.

She has now taken an industrial tribunal case against the PSNI.

A preliminary hearing in connection with the tribunal was scheduled to take place in Belfast today.

The media and members of the public were not allowed to attend the hearing.