Dead gang boss’ associates spread vile social media rumours about murder victims

Sources have revealed that family members of murder victim Willie Maughan have been devastated by the campaign, which includes videos and a number of statements that gardaí say are not factual.

Gangster Cornelius Price denied any involvement in the disappearance of William ‘Willie’ Maughan (34), his 21-year-old Latvian girlfriend Anna Varslavane, and their unborn child

Associates of dead gangland boss Cornelius Price have launched a depraved social media campaign against one of his gang’s murder victims.

Price’s gang is suspected of abducting and murdering Mr Maughan (34) and his pregnant Latvian girlfriend, Ana Varslavane (21) in April 2015.

Ana Varslavane and Willie Maughan

Mr Maughan, a recovering drug addict from Tallaght, and Ms Varslavane had lived for three months in a caravan in Price’s compound, in Gormanston, Co Meath. The pair were planning on moving out of the compound to go back to his family home in Tallaght on the day they went missing.

The motive for the murders is believed to have been Price’s fear that Mr Maughan was going to go to the gardaí with information about the murder of a rival drug dealer in Balbriggan a year earlier.

Notorious gangland boss Cornelius Price

In the social media campaign, a number of claims have been made against Mr Maughan and Ms Varslavane, including allegations that he physically abused her and that she was a prostitute.

The thugs also claim Mr Maughan was involved in a murder and that Price acted as a good friend by giving him accommodation in the compound.

The allegations – some of which are too vile to be printed – also include claims that a sickening incident in August 2016, when the grave of Mr Maughan’s brother was dug up at Bohernabreena Cemetery in Tallaght, was not carried out by Price’s gang.

Price was in jail at the time but gardaí believe his gang was behind the incident and one of his associates has been arrested in relation to it.

“It is all lies, complete lies, but this is very upsetting for anyone who knew William,” a source close to the Maughan family said.

“It is like Price’s associates are doing everything in their power to break them down at every opportunity. Have they not done enough to them at this stage? They are considering making a criminal complaint to gardaí about this.

“It is absolutely shocking some of the stuff that has been posted on TikTok videos and Facebook in recent days. Disgusting really,” the source added.

Price died in February in Wales from complications linked to a brain condition.