Date fixed for Real IRA man Nathan Kinsella and partner’s money laundering trial

A date has been set at the Special Criminal Court for the trial of Nathan Kinsella and his partner, who are charged with money laundering offences.

The barrister representing Mr Kinsella informed the three-judge court that there was "a factor" relating to his client's health which may impact on having "full sitting days" during the five week trial.

Mr Kinsella (44) and Jennifer Dunne (38), both of Richmond in Blackrock, Co Dublin are charged with six money laundering offences under Section 7 of Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

They are both accused of converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using property, namely funds lodged to an AIB account on dates between January 1 2018 and December 31 2019, within the State, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Diarmaid McGuinness SC, for Mr Kinsella, told the three judges that a trial date was required for his client and having discussed this with counsel for his co-accused it was appropriate to fix the case for five weeks.

Mr McGuinness said there was "a factor" relating to Mr Kinsella's health which may impact on having "full sitting days". "The subject is his overall health and the progress of treatment," he added.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Alan Mitchell, fixed a trial date for Mr Kinsella and Ms Dunne for October 31 this year.

Mr McGuinness said Mr Kinsella and Ms Dunne were charged directly before the Special Criminal Court on December 19 last. "My client wasn't represented at the time, I ask the court to direct a transcript of the charging to be made available," he stated. The three-judge court agreed to this request.

The non-jury court also agreed to vary Mr Kinsella's bail conditions from signing on at a Garda station three times a week to once a week. The prosecution consented to the bail variation.

Maria Brosnan BL, defending Ms Dunne, said her client's case was listed for mention on March 30 next in relation to CAB proceedings "related to this case". She stated the defence still needed the July date for general disclosure. Ms Brosnan said "progress was trying to be made" in relation to the CAB matter.

Mr Kinsella and Ms Dunne, who were present in court for the brief hearing, were remanded on bail on the same terms and conditions until July 30, when their case will be next mentioned.