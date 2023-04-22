Dad’s drunken insults at Heuston Station were meant to ‘lighten the mood’
Declan Maguire, of Aylmer Park, Naas, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.
A father-of-three arrested for his drunken abuse to security and passers-by in a train station was trying to be “jovial” at the time.
Declan Maguire (49) was on his way home and had drunk too much when his efforts to “lighten the mood” were “not taken up that way”.
Judge Treasa Kelly said she would apply the Probation Act, leaving Maguire without convictions, if he made a €200 charity donation.
Dublin District Court heard gardaí were called to Heuston Station, where Maguire was directing insulting words toward staff and passers-by.
Maguire, a driver for a supermarket chain, had mixed alcohol with his bipolar medication, his lawyer said.
He had “quite a bad day”, drank too much while in Dublin and had bought more alcohol to bring home on the train.
He drank some of it at the station and was only intending to be “jovial and lighten the mood but security guards were there and he accepts they did not take it up in that way”.
Judge Kelly adjourned the case for the charity payment to be made.
