Dad who smashed his phone to obstruct drugs search claimed he was ‘sext’ cheating

Darren O Brien, pictured at the Criminal Courts of Justice(CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin after he appeared before the District Court. Pic: IrishPhotoDesk

A FATHER-of-one who smashed his mobile phone to obstruct a garda drugs search told a court he was actually using it to cheat on his girlfriend by “sexting” another woman.

Darren O’Brien (37) said when gardai burst into the apartment, he was on the toilet texting the woman and broke the phone “to save his relationship” because he was afraid his partner would find out.

Judge Bryan Smyth said he did not believe O’Brien’s evidence, found him guilty and gave him a three-month suspended sentence.

O’Brien, of Peadar Kearney House, Railway Street, Dublin 1 had denied obstructing gardai in the incident on June 13 last year.

Dublin District Court heard Garda Kieran Stapleton and Detective Sergeant Vincent Campbell were among a search team of five who arrived with a warrant at an apartment at Brett Court, Foley Street, Dublin 1. It was suspected at the time there was cocaine on the premises.

The registered tenant was shown the warrant and Det Sgt Campbell went to the bathroom where the accused was sitting on the toilet. Det Sgt Campbell identified himself and said he was seizing the phone.

“With that he leapt from the toilet and smashed the phone off the side of the sink,” Det Sgt Campbell said.

He had believed there was evidence related to drugs activity on the device and this was why gardai wanted to seize it. However, it was not sent for analysis as it was “severely destroyed” and no drugs were found in the search.

A defence lawyer argued that the gardai had no reasonable grounds for seizing the phone but the judge said the accused had a case to answer.

Giving evidence, O’Brien said: “I was cheating on my girlfriend, I was texting another girl and if my personal data was taken out (of the phone), my girlfriend would find out. I panicked. It would have been easy for them to bring the phone out and say ‘look at what Darren has been texting.’”

His lawyer asked O’Brien if he was saying he was “basically carrying on with another woman,”

“I was sexting,” he said. “I damaged the phone to save my relationship, not to disrupt the gardai. I had nothing to hide from the gardai but I was afraid they would show it to my girlfriend.”

He also said he broke the phone before the gardai entered the bathroom.

O’Brien “just wanted to hold onto the privacy of his phone which is not unreasonable,” his solicitor said.

“I don’t accept Mr O’Brien’s evidence, I don’t believe it’s credible,” Judge Smyth said.

Separately, the accused was stopped driving without a licence or insurance at Ratoath Road, Cabra on March 7, 2016.

At the time he had just been released from prison, he was subject to a garda GIM warning and his life was in danger.

O’Brien, who had 31 prior convictions, had been in and out of prison for most of his adult life, the court heard. He was now drug free and was trying to change his life since the birth of his child.

Judge Smyth suspended the prison sentence for a year. He banned the accused from driving for two years for the motoring offences and fined him €300.