Dad of woman who was murdered in public toilet says State failed by letting her killer out of jail

PJ and Vicki Bennett with a photo of their daughter Sharon

THE father of murdered Wexford mother of two Sharon Bennett says he blames the state for his daughter’s death, stressing that her killer should not have been walking the streets following another vicious assault on a woman in her bedroom just one month before Sharon's horrific murder.

PJ Bennett also says he was left to feel “like my daughter’s life was worthless” after it emerged that Patrick Ballard (35) will not serve a single additional day in prison for the vicious assault on the other woman, a month before he "danced” on the head of mum of two Sharon in a public toilet in Ennis, Co Clare, causing her fatal injuries.

Ballard, formerly of Ashford Court Hotel, Ennis, received a life sentence earlier this month for the vicious murder of the 29 year-old Wexford mother, his former partner.

In evidence described as “harrowing and grim” by the presiding Judge, it was revealed how Ballard had repeatedly "stamped” on the Wexford woman's head, resulting in fatal injuries.

It subsequently emerged that Ballard had qualified for early release in October of 2020, having been sentenced to two and a half years for another serious assault in October of 2018.

Now, heartbroken parents PJ and Vicki Bennett feel that had he served his full sentence, Sharon may still be alive and the other woman would not have been subjected to a vicious attack.

PJ has been left struggling to understand how Ballard was allowed to walk free from custody after committing another serious assault so soon after emerging from prison.

Patrick Ballard

“He had assaulted this girl on December 23,” he explains. “He was out early on a two and a half year sentence for assault.

”As far as I’m concerned, when he assaulted that girl, he should've been back in custody to finish that sentence and wait on his charges.

"He should've been back inside.

"Instead, they arrested him again after the assault on that other girl and let him out again on bail. Within a month my daughter was dead.

"He had six or seven previous assaults before that jail term assault too.”

On Wednesday at Ennis District Court, Judge Mary Larkin imposed a nine-month prison term for the vicious assault on another woman which took place a month prior to Sharon’s murder.

However, noting that he was serving a life-sentence for murder, she directed that this nine-month sentence be served concurrently and that it would not add to his time in prison.

“We were just so upset as Sharon's family to hear that he won't even do one more day in prison for that assault as well,” Mr Bennett said.

The late Sharon Bennett

"It made us feel like Sharon’s life was worthless.

"The fact that nothing was added to his sentence made me feel like my daughter’s life was worthless.

"I knew this was coming up and I thought he’d get at least another couple of years for another violent assault.

"I don’t think that other girl got any justice whatsoever. Sharon was in the same house as that girl.

"That’s how she ended up in that hotel she was staying.

"But I don't think that poor girl got one day of justice out of it, because he won't serve even on extra day in prison.”

For PJ and the rest of Sharon's family, Ballard’s latest court appearance is a bitter pill to swallow.

While he may emerge from prison in time to enjoy some quality of life, the Bennett family are serving a true life sentence, dealing with the grief and pain caused by Sharon’s horrific demise.

"I asked the guards ‘how long will he do in jail? They said 15 to 17 years," a distraught Mr Bennett said.

“They said that it’s very unlikely, but he might with good behaviour get out at 14 years, he can apply for parole. Jesus Christ...he'll be still younger than me when he gets out. He’ll be only 50 if he does 15 years.”

Having had time to reflect since his daughter’s murder trial, PJ feels that the state has blood on its hands and must take some responsibility for her death.

“I blame the state for it absolutely," he said.

“I’m not finished with this. I wanted to get the trial out of the way first.

"But I want to know why wasn't he straight back to prison when he assaulted that other girl?

"He was let out and then a month later my daughter is dead. They let him out with no fixed abode even, into temporary accommodation.

"I just cannot believe that this guy was allowed to walk the streets again. This was another serious assault in someone's own house and bedroom. Why was he let out again?

"We definitely feel let down by the state.

"We know we got justice as far as the law is concerned, but as far as I’m concerned, I hope that man never lives to walk the streets outside, because he will do it again.

"I definitely blame the state for Sharon's death though because there’s no way this guy should've been walking around.”

The Bennett family haven't commented publically since Sharon’s murder.

Sharon Bennett's parents PJ Bennett and Vicki with family outside Dublin Central Criminal Court following the sentencing of Patrick Ballard..….Pic Collins Courts

Having delivered a strong victim impact statement in court, they felt that this would be the end of it.

However, given Ballard’s latest court appearance, PJ felt compelled to say something.

"We didn't want another story on us or anything like that, but we were just so upset with this other sentence,” he explains.

“Hopefully (speaking out about it) will help other women along the way.

"I’d hope that down the line, before he gets out, the system will be changed and if you get life, it's life. If you go and rob a bank or something like that, you’ll do 30 years.

"This fella could only do 15 years for taking my daughter’s life and taking a mother away from two children.

"What’s hurt me over the last couple of years as well is the way my daughter was portrayed.

"I know he had to put up his defence, but this just goes to prove that it wasn’t Sharon. He was just a nasty violent animal. It wasn’t just my daughter he hurt.”