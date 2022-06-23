Dad-of-two who drunkenly groped babysitter's breast is jailed for four months

In a victim impact statement, the injured party, who was in her 20s at the time, said her family had been devastated

A father-of-two groped a babysitter on the breast after the pair had shared three bottles of wine, a court has heard.

The 52-year-old defendant got into bed beside the babysitter, and in his drunkenness he put his hand on her breast.

Saying this assault was a breach of trust, Judge David McHugh convicted and sentenced the man to four months in prison.

The defendant, with an address in west Dublin, admitted sexually assaulting the female victim during an incident in his home on October 12, 2014.

Garda William Doyle told Blanchardstown District Court that the defendant grabbed the victim on her breast.

She was a family friend of his wife, and was babysitting for them at the time, he said.

In a victim impact statement, the injured party, who was in her 20s at the time of the assault, said her family had been devastated by what had happened. She was babysitting at the time, and the defendant took advantage of her.

The defendant had never been in trouble before.

Defence solicitor Terence Hanahoe said the defendant was a separated man with two children.

At the time of this incident, Mr Hanahoe said the two had been drinking rather heavily and had consumed three bottles of wine. The victim went to bed, he lay beside her in the bed and in his drunkenness he put his hand on her breast.

Mr Hanahoe said the victim got up and left the house, and that was the end of the incident. He asked the judge to be as lenient as possible, saying this incident took place nearly eight years ago.