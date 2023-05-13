Dad-of-two smashed ex-partner’s TV and threw paint on her floor, court told

Daniel Bull (41) had permission to be in the flat but she returned to find he had caused the damage, a court heard.

Daniel Bull pleaded guilty to criminal damage and other charges

A father-of-two damaged his ex-partner’s home by throwing paint on her bedroom floor and smashing her TV while she was out.

Judge John King adjourned the case at Dublin District Court for a probation report and community service assessment.

Bull, from Yorkshire but with an address at a Dublin city centre hostel, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and other charges.

Dublin District Court heard the accused was in his ex-partner’s flat with her permission on April 12, 2021, and while she was out, he threw paint on the bedroom floor and smashed a TV screen.

She returned to find the damage done, valued at €250.

Separately, he was staying at a flat on December 1, 2021, when gardaí searched his room and found cocaine worth €1,500.

On June 24, 2019, Bull struck out at gardaí after he was found in an intoxicated and agitated state on Henry Street.

He was verbally abusive to gardaí who found him in the stairwell of flats at Oliver Bond House on June 28, 2020.

Bull had begun taking “weed and pills” in his teens and progressed on to heroin, his lawyer said. He was now on methadone.

Bull was under the influence of “numerous substances” at the time of his offending, the court heard. He had worked as a landscaper and was prepared to do community service.

Bull was remanded on continuing bail to a date in July.