Dad of three was allegedly ‘caught red handed’ driving car with €1m of cannabis inside

A FATHER-of-three was caught “red handed” driving a car that had more than €1m worth of cannabis stored inside, it is alleged.

Derek Landers (41) appeared in Dublin District Court today charged over the seizure yesterday.

He was granted bail at €80,000 and remanded in custody until he is able to take it up.

Mr Landers, living in Lanzarote but with an address at Park Terrace, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, is charged with possession of cannabis with intent to sell or supply.

The incident is alleged to have happened at Promenade Road, Dublin 1.

Garda Eoghan McGowan told Judge Bryan Smyth he arrested the accused yesterday and brought him to Store Street garda station, where he was charged at 11.25pm.

Objecting to bail, he said the case involved some 54kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €1,080,000.

It was “very likely” a further more serious charge would be brought in the case, the court heard.

It was alleged the accused was caught “red handed” driving the vehicle that the drugs were stored in.

Gardai were concerned that Mr Landers was a flight risk. He lived in Lanzarote in Spain with his partner and three children, having moved there 20 years ago.

He had told gardai he had come to Dublin for a short time and intended to return to Lanzarote.

A follow-up search was carried out at the address he provided in Waterford but no belongings of his were found there and it was “clear to the gardai he no longer resides at that address.”

The accused had told gardai that he resided with friends while in Dublin, Gda McGowan said.

He had travelled to Ireland using a passport card and his passport was in Lanzarote.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Tony Collier said the accused’s parents lived in two different counties and he was welcome to stay with his mother in Cork.

Mr Landers had been working and paying taxes in Lanzarote where he lived with his partner and children. However, he now intended setting up residence in Ireland and his family were going to return from Lanzarote to join him.

Judge Smyth granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €1,000, with no cash lodgement. He also required a court-approved independent surety of €80,000, half of which is to be lodged in cash.

Under conditions, Mr Landers must surrender his passport, live at an address in Ireland approved by the gardai, observe a night time curfew, sign on daily at a garda station and provide a contact phone number.

He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill District Court on May 26, with consent to bail.

Mr Collier asked the judge to reduce the independent surety, saying the accused did not have access to anyone with that amount of money.

The judge refused, saying while the value of drugs was substantial, he was not just basing his decision on this. He said it was a very serious matter with an “element of flight risk.”

The accused has not yet entered a plea to the charge.