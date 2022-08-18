Dad, mum, son and two others facing trial on drugs charges after Dublin home raided

Christopher Robinson is also charged with obstructing a drug search after it was alleged that he ran from the rear of the house at Barry Close and discarded a package.

A father, mother and their son as well as two other men have been sent for jury trial on drug dealing charges after gardaí raided a home in Finglas last year.

Anthony Robinson (57) and Caroline Robinson (53), together with their son Christopher Robinson (26) and two other men – Kyle Cooney (24) and Paul Archibold (21) – were all served with a book of evidence when they appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

The five were charged with drug offences after gardaí seized heroin, cocaine and cannabis at a house at Barry Close in Finglas on June 11, 2021.

Anthony and Caroline Robinson, both with an address at Barry Close in Finglas; Christopher Robinson, of Barnamore Park in Finglas; Mr Cooney, of New Cabra Road in Cabra; and Mr Archibold, of Brookfield Close in Tallaght, are charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

Christopher Robinson is also charged with obstructing a drug search after it was alleged that he ran from the rear of the house at Barry Close and discarded a package.

A state solicitor said that the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused.

They will all go forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Gerard Jones gave all five co-accused the formal alibi caution.

Judge Jones assigned defence solicitor Fiona Brennan and one junior counsel on free legal aid for each defendant.

The accused were all remanded on continuing bail to appear before a court in the Criminal Courts of Justice on a date in October.

Judge Jones ordered that video copies of interviews that gardaí conducted with each one of the five accused be furnished to Ms Brennan.

The accused have not yet indicated how they intend to plead to the charges.