Dad drove scrambler bike dangerously on path ‘as a treat’ for son (3) with cancer

Child was not wearing any safety equipment when gardaí stopped man

A scrambler bike similar to the one the man and child were on — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

An “irresponsible” father caught driving a scrambler dangerously on a footpath with his three-year-old son on board was giving him a “treat” after the child was diagnosed with cancer.

The boy had a “fascination with motorcycles” and his father felt under pressure when he took the boy on the bike for “a spin” without any safety restraints.

Giving him an eight-month suspended sentence for child neglect, Judge Bryan Smyth said the accused was “the responsible adult” and “should have said no” to his son.

He said the man deserved jail and the only reason he was not going to prison was because of his child’s illness.

The man, who was banned from driving at the time, also admitted having no licence or insurance.

The judge banned him from driving for another 10 years.

He said if the child hadn’t been present, (the garda) would be on the f**king ground

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were on patrol on an inner-city street in June 2021 when they stopped the accused driving a scrambler bike on the footpath. He had no registration number on the bike and his young son was on the front, not wearing any safety equipment.

The accused used expletives to the garda dealing with him.

“He said if the child hadn’t been present, (the garda) would be on the f**king ground,” Sergeant Maire McDevitt said.

The accused had 157 previous convictions.

There was protective gear for the child but he accepted he was not wearing it on the day, defence solicitor Tony Collier said. “The child asked his father for a spin on the bike and he drove up and down the path in order not to be on the road,” he said. There was no excessive speed.

The accused’s son had been diagnosed with cancer and he was doing his best to give the child a “treat”, Mr Collier said.

“What happened that day was foolish, ill-advised, poor judgement,” he added.

The boy had spent a long period in hospital since, and his prognosis was now quite good. At the time, the accused did not know the prognosis and was under a lot of pressure.

“He’s the responsible adult, Mr Collier, fascination or otherwise of the child,” Judge Smyth said.

The accused was irresponsible and “should have said no to the child”, he said.

Mr Collier said his client had turned his own life around and provided a “loving home” for his child. He and his partner had dedicated their lives to going in and out of hospital on a shift basis.