Dad caught selling crack cocaine on O’Connell Bridge was feeding his own habit

Jason Smith was searched and 29 deals of crack cocaine worth a total of €270 were found on his person

A father-of-three caught with 29 deals of crack cocaine had agreed to sell the drug on the street in return for getting a portion for himself.

Jason Smith (40) had been addicted to drugs for most of his adult life when gardaí caught him in possession of the cocaine in Dublin city centre, a court heard.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case for the production of a probation report but told the accused he was “not promising anything”.

Smith, with an address at a city centre hostel, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply.

A garda said she stopped the accused at O’Connell Bridge on August 26, 2021. He was searched and 29 deals of crack cocaine worth a total of €270 were found on his person.

The accused had started taking drugs at the age of 13 and had been addicted for most of his adult life, his solicitor said.

To carry out “this activity” he would receive a portion of the drugs.

He was remorseful and had purposely removed himself from drugs activity.

He was living in supported accommodation and doing quite well, his solicitor said.

The judge remanded the accused on continuing bail to a date in June for a pre-sentence probation report.