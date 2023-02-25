Dad arrested over seizure of €140k worth of cocaine in Tallaght held on bail
Dominik Kaczmarek (31) of Maplewood Green, Tallaght, was charged with possessing two kilos of cocaine for sale or supply at his address
A father of two arrested over a seizure of €140,000 worth of cocaine in Tallaght, Dublin, has been held on €11,000 bail.
Officers with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) arrested Dominik Kaczmarek, 31, of Maplewood Green, Tallaght, on Friday.
He was charged with possessing two kilos of cocaine for sale or supply at his address.
He appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court on Saturday and faced objections to bail.
Detective Garda Stephen Gillespie told Judge Smyth that the accused made no reply to the charges.
He told the bail hearing that the GNDOCB carried out an operation targetting organised crime activities involving the importation of drugs and money laundering.
It was alleged that the accused was seen letting a man out of his car in Firhouse before returning home.
Gardai then seized the cocaine from his car on his driveway.
Detective Gillespie said the GNDOCB would prepare a "comprehensive file" for the Director of Public Prosecutions, and there was a likelihood of further charges.
Questioned by defence counsel Kevin McCrave, he agreed the accused was a Polish national who has been in Ireland for eight years, the last five of them at his current address, and he had a family here.
The barrister pleaded for bail and said his client would obey conditions if released.
Detective Gillespie said, "that alleviates some concerns, not fully, but some".
Judge Smyth set bail in Mr Kaczmarek's bond of €1,000 with a €10,000 independent surety.
He was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.
After taking bail, he must sign on at a garda station daily, surrender his passport, and remain contactable by phone. Legal aid was granted.
