Dad (24) gives finger to camera after avoiding jail for chilling hit threat to shop worker

A DUBLIN man has been given a five-month suspended sentence for a traumatising threat to a supermarket cashier that there was "hit out on him" and that he would get a "hatchet to the head".

Father of one, Jordan Cawley, 24, of Kimmage Road, Dublin, pleaded guilty to threatening to kill or cause serious harm and an unrelated drugs charge.

Dublin District Court heard that on March 10, 2021, the defendant entered Tesco Express at Lower Kimmage road and had a verbal altercation with a cashier who had asked his girlfriend for ID when she wanted to buy a lighter.

Judge Treasa Kelly was told that Cawley "made a number of threats, asked the cashier what time he was getting off at, said he had 'eyes on the shop' and that he would get a hatchet to the head, and there is a hit on him right now".

Cawley took out a mobile phone and took the supermarket worker's photo while stating, "that's all I need now".

He made certain admissions during a Garda interview later.

The judge heard the injured party, who provided a victim impact statement, was traumatised.

Gardai seized a small quantity of cannabis, worth €20, and four kilos of a white powder, used as a mixing agent to "bulk up" drugs, during a search at Cawley's address on June 18, 2020.

He had 34 prior criminal convictions for drug possession, motor offences, and theft.

Defence solicitor Emer O'Sullivan pleaded with the court not to jail her client, who had a history of drug abuse.

The solicitor said the threat happened when his girlfriend went to the supermarket, which she used daily, but was asked to produce ID despite being "well over 18".

The solicitor said Cawley was angry when words were exchanged, but he has never gone back to the supermarket.

She told the court that if he knew how seriously the victim took it, he would have returned to apologise.

The court was furnished with a letter from his key worker, and Judge Kelly heard that Cawley now worked as a cleaning supervisor and had a pro-social life.

The court heard threats on his life, unrelated to this case, had been made; his home had been "shot up" before Christmas.

He witnessed his father's death when he was young and is now attending a psychologist.

Judge Kelly described the incident as a "very unpleasant matter", serious at the "upper level". She added that it caused the victim a lot of stress when his wife was expecting a child.

She imposed a five-month sentence but suspended it as long as he continued drug rehabilitation and did not reoffend in the next 12 months.

He was also fined €300.