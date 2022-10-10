While a quantity of methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth, was found in a flat, cops also seized other chemicals and drug paraphernalia including scales and deal bags

While 47-year-old Mario Uricek and Tomas Sujan (37) were ordered to surrender themselves to custody this afternoon, their co-accused Lucia Gajdosova (36) walked free from court with a combination order of two years on probation and 80 hours of community service.

At an earlier hearing at Downpatrick Crown Court all three entered guilty pleas to producing class A methamphetamine but on different dates.

While Gajdosova, from Newington Street in Belfast and Uricek, from Areema Drive in Dunmurry, committed their offences on 1 December 2020 Sujan, from Islay Street in Antrim, admitted producing methamphetamine on May 30, 2020, as well as three counts of simple possession of class A drugs meth, cocaine and MDMA.

Sujan was arrested after meth-making chemicals, drug-production equipment and cooking instructions were recovered from a van in an underground car park at an east Belfast apartment complex.

While a quantity of methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth, was found in his flat, cops also seized outer chemicals and drug paraphernalia including scales and deal bags.

In relation to Uricek and Gajdosova, Judge Geoffrey Miller KC outlined how they were arrested when cops stopped and searched Uricek, uncovering chemicals, gas and bottles of white spirit in his backpack.

As a result of that, detectives searched the flat he shared with Gajdosova at the time and similar to Sujan, detectives seized various chemicals, cooking instructions and drug productions equipment as well as drug dealing paraphernalia and 0.17 grams of crystal meth.

Gajdosova was connected to the equipment after her finger prints were uncovered on glass jars and bottles while Uricek’s mobile phone proved that he had been involved in cooking meth.

Judge Miller said while Gajdosova had a clear record, Uricek had a “long and highly relevant record” including having served an eight year sentence for drug offences in his native Slovakia.

“He is an unreformed drug addict who neither acknowledges the damages his actions cause, the danger or loses joe does he show any willingness to address his issues,” Judge Miller told the court.

While Sujan has a lesser record, hubs involvement in drug production had been greater so imposing three years sentences in each man, the judge ordered their sentences to be served equally between custody and licence.

Gajdosova was in a different position as she had a clear record, played a lesser role and has indicted “a willingness to engage with probation” to tackle her problems so she was given a combination order.