Court hears nurse Lucy Letby was ‘poisoner at work’ in hospital where seven babies died

A court has heard there was a “significant rise” in babies dying at a hospital while nurse Lucy Letby was working there.

Letby has been accused of murdering seven babies as well as the attempted murder of ten other babies at Countess off Chester Hospital.

Letby (32) denies the charges.

Manchester Crown Court heard Letby allegedly tried to kill one child three times.

The BBC reported one child died as a result of being injected with air.

A prosecutor described Letby as a “malevolent presence”.

He also said Letby allegedly tried to kill one child on three occasions.

The prosecutor, Nick Johnson KC, described Letby as a “poisoner at work”.

He added: "Prior to January 2015, the statistics for the mortality of babies in the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester were comparable to other like units.

"However, over the next 18 months or so, there was a significant rise in the number of babies who were dying and in the number of serious catastrophic collapses."

He also described how babies who were dying had “deteriorated unexpectedly”.

Adding: "Having searched for a cause, which they were unable to find, the consultants noticed that the inexplicable collapses and deaths did have one common denominator.

"The presence of one of the neonatal nurses and that nurse was Lucy Letby."

In a police review it was heard in court that “in the period between mid-2015 and the middle of 2016, somebody in the neonatal unit poisoned two children with insulin.

"The prosecution say the only reasonable conclusion to be drawn from the evidence you will hear is that somebody poisoned these babies deliberately with insulin."

He continued: "There's a very restricted number of people who could have been the poisoner, because entry to a neonatal unit is closely restricted.

"Lucy Letby was on duty when both were poisoned and we allege she was the poisoner”

The BBC has reported Letby’s trial may last six months.