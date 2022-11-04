Court hears alleged trespasser left love note and flowers to woman he was ‘fixated’ on

Mr Wlodowski, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of trespassing in a manner likely to cause fear

A TRESPASSER was arrested after he was caught leaving a love note and a bunch of flowers at a house for a woman he was “fixated” on, it is alleged.

Rafal Wlodkowski (35) is accused of putting the married couple who lived at the house in fear for their safety.

He was granted bail at Dublin District Court under strict conditions, including a ban on entering the neighbourhood where the incidents allegedly happened.

Mr Wlodowski, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of trespassing in a manner likely to cause fear.

The offences, under Section 13 of the Public Order Act, are alleged to have happened at Dollymount Park, Clontarf on November 3.

Garda Kevin O'Boyle gave evidence of the accused's arrest, charge and caution.

Objecting to bail, he told Judge Bryan Smyth there were two alleged incidents. In the first, the alleged injured party - the householder - received a CCTV activation on his phone and on viewing it there was a male present at the address.

The alleged victim identified this person as the accused, the garda said. It was alleged he was seen placing a love note into the letter box.

In the second incident, it was alleged, the resident again received an activation on his phone and identified the accused on CCTV knocking on the door. The accused then allegedly placed a bunch of flowers on the doorstep. He did not have permission to be on the property.

Gardai were called and Mr Wlodkowski was arrested a short distance away. Gda O’Boyle said he believed if granted bail the accused would not obey court orders and would return and interfere with the alleged victim and his wife.

The garda said he feared for the couple’s well-being and said the accused was “fixated by” the female.

The couple were under stress and worry and in fear, the garda said.

The alleged victim was not in court as he had left the jurisdiction.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor John Quinn said his client was presumed innocent and from his reply to the charges, he denied responsibility.

Judge Smyth said the alleged victims were said to be in fear but were not before the court to give evidence.

He granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €200, with no cash lodgement required but under strict conditions. Mr Wlodkowski is to stay away from the address in question and out of the Dublin 3 area.

He is to provide gardai with an address within 48 hours of taking up bail and sign on at a garda station three times pers week.

Judge Smyth remanded the accused on bail until next Tuesday and warned that in the event of any breach of the conditions, the gardai could apply to revoke bail and he could go into custody.

The garda said further charges were possible.

Judge Smyth ordered disclosure to include any CCTV evidence and granted the accused free legal aid.