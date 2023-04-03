Couple tried to smuggle €248k in crime cash out of UK during lockdown

They initially declared that they had £5,000 (€5,600) with them in the car, which they told officers was to pay for dental treatment while in Italy

A British couple have been convicted of money laundering after attempting to smuggle more than £200,000 (€248,500) out of the UK during the height of the pandemic.

Ardian Sharra (51) and Valbona Laloshi (41), from Tring in Hertfordshire, England, were the subjects of a National Crime Agency investigation after their car was stopped at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Folkestone, Kent, in May 2020.

The married couple had been travelling with their three children in a Mercedes and claimed they were on their way to visit relatives in Brescia, Italy.

They initially declared that they had £5,000 (€5,600) with them in the car, which they told officers was to pay for dental treatment while in Italy.

However, Border Force conducted a full search of the car and discovered an additional £14,000 (€15,900) hidden in Laloshi’s handbag and more than £200,000 (€227,000) stored in a rucksack and suitcase in the boot of the vehicle.

NCA investigators subsequently carried out a search of the Sharra and Laloshi’s home in Tring, where they found a number of documents that showed records of large amounts of cash being deposited into bank accounts used by the couple.

Further enquiries determined that the pair had deposited more than £110,000 (€125,250) into their accounts the year before - more than five times higher than their declared income for the same period.

There were also numerous unexplained transfers from international banks.

Sharra had purchased the Mercedes in cash for £11,000 just two months before they were stopped at the Channel Tunnel.

The couple were charged with money laundering offences, which they both initially denied.

But earlier today, Monday, April 3, they switched to guilty pleas at Canterbury Crown Court, halfway through their trial.

Sharra was given an 18-month suspended sentence and 200 hours of unpaid work, while Laloshi received a 12-month community order and 50 hours of unpaid work.

The seized cash will be forfeited as proceeds of crime.

NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes said: “This couple lied about the cash from the moment they were caught, initially telling officers it was for dental work in Italy, then claiming it was for a property purchase.

“Our investigation showed they were using their various bank accounts to make criminal cash appear legitimate.

“The NCA is determined to target criminal cash flows and prevent organised crime gangs benefiting from their illicit profits.”