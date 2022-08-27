Council worker appears in court accused of assaulting his brother

The prosecuting garda said DPP directions had not been given yet and it was possible there would be further charges.

A COUNCIL worker has appeared in court accused of assaulting and injuring his brother.

Jonathan Boylan (43) was granted bail at Dublin District Court and had the case adjourned for the directions of the DPP.

Mr Boylan, a father-of-three with an address at Hazel Grove, Blessington Road, Tallaght, is charged with assault causing harm at Thomas Moore Road, Walkinstown on August 25.

A garda said the accused made no reply to the charge after caution.

There was no objection to bail subject to conditions.

Judge John King set bail at €500 with no cash lodgement required, on condition Mr Boylan has no contact with the alleged victim, his brother.

He is to stay away from an address in Crumlin, live at his given home address and notify gardaí of any change in residence.

The accused is not to discuss the alleged offence with his father or sister, who the prosecution would say were present at the time.

The accused was remanded on bail to a date in October.