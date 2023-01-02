Cork teen charged with assault that left man (29) fighting for his life

Jordan Deasy (18) appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court

A teenager has been charged with an assault that left a 29-year-old man fighting for his life.

Jordan Deasy (18) appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court charged in relation to an alleged assault last Wednesday that left a man with critical injuries.

Mr Deasy of Ravensdale, Heron’s Road, Carrigaline, Co Cork appeared before Cork District Court where he was charged with assault causing harm to Matt O’Neill in the Glenwood area of Carrigaline on December 28.

Detective Garda Declan Healy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution to Judge John King.

He said that Mr Deasy made no reply when the charge was formally put to him at Togher Garda Station at 10.30pm on New Year's Eve.

The young man had earlier been detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Det Garda Healy objected to bail arising out of the serious nature of the charge.

He told Judge King that the nature of the evidence against Mr Deasy was strong given that the assault was captured on CCTV security camera footage.

Defence solicitor Diane Hallahan said her client was willing to meet stringent bail conditions such as signing on daily, residing at his home address and being contactable to gardai by phone on a 24/7 basis.

She said the accused was also willing to obey any curfew terms required by the court.

However, Det Garda Healy indicated that gardaí wouldn’t be satisfied with such measures.

Judge King remanded the accused in custody until his next court appearance at Cork District Court on Thursday, January 5.

Mr Deasy will appear by video link and instructions in the case are expected on that date from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Free legal aid was granted in the case after the court was toild that Mr Deasy is currently unemployed and has no assets.

The injured party in the matter remains in CUH where he underwent emergency surgery on Wednesday evening.

He is in a critical but stable condition.

The alleged incident occurred shortly before 6pm on Wednesday at Glenwood, with the injured party being treated by paramedics at the scene before he was rushed by ambulance to hospital.