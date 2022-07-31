Cork Mercedes driver (67) pepper-sprayed by gardai after parking in disabled bay

O’Sullivan told the guard he’d die in hell and told him to “go f**k” himself, before telling the officer he would kill him during the incident on South Mall, Cork on April 28, 2019.

Florence O' Sullivan from Cork who received a five month suspended sentence following an altercation with gardaí

Florence O' Sullivan (on right) from Cork who received a five month suspended sentence following an altercation with gardaí during which he was pepper sprayed and handcuffed after he grabbed a garda’s stab vest and radio. Pic taken 28-7-2022 Speaking with SW’s Alan Sherry

THIS is the 67-year-old Mercedes driver who had to be pepper sprayed by a garda after he grabbed an officer and told him he’d “f***ing kill” him because he was asked to move from a disabled parking bay.

Cork pensioner Florence O’Sullivan – who a judge said “creates havoc in the city whenever he gets excited” – told the Sunday World that the pepper spray was horrible, as he tried to absolve himself from blame for the incident when we caught up with him this week.

O’Sullivan told the guard he’d die in hell and told him to “go f**k” himself, before telling the officer he would kill him during the incident on South Mall, Cork on April 28, 2019.

He told the Sunday World this week that didn’t have a disabled sticker for his white Mercedes but he felt he should have one by right – and blamed the garda for getting “f***ing hot”.

O’Sullivan, with an address at Dan Desmond Terrace, Station Road, Carrigaline, County Cork, was given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to obstructing Garda Kevin O’Neill at Cork District Court earlier this month.

The Sunday World called to that address in recent days but a woman living there said he moved out a number of months ago and is now living in Midleton.

Florence O' Sullivan from Cork who received a five month suspended sentence following an altercation with gardaí

However, we met up with O’Sullivan in Cork city centre on Friday to ask him about the bizarre incident and, despite his guilty plea, he tried to suggest he wasn’t to blame for the incident.

“No, no, see I should have a disabled sticker by right. I told him I’d come off of the parking thing in the South Mall and he got f***ing hot then.”

O’Sullivan, who is originally from west Cork and previously worked in construction, didn’t explain why he felt he should have a disabled sticker by right.

He added that he didn’t enjoy being pepper sprayed. “Twas horrible, yeah. It nearly burned the eyes out of me,” he said.

O’Sullivan was given a five-month suspended sentence when he appeared at Cork District Court earlier this month.

The Cork Echo reported that Sergeant Pat Lyons told the court that Garda O’Neill was on his own at South Mall, Cork, on April 28 2019 when he noticed the Mercedes and approached O’Sullivan about parking in the disabled bay.

Sgt Lyons said O’Sullivan told the officer: “You’ll die inside in hell yet. Go away and f*** off.”

He continued to abuse the officer. “You can go away and f*** yourself,” before adding, “I’ll f***ing kill you.”

O’Sullivan got out of his car and Garda O’Neill went to arrest him when a patrol van arrived at the scene – but the angry pensioner grabbed the officer by the stab vest, grabbed his radio and continued to threaten to kill him.

Gardaí eventually had to pepper spray O’Sullivan and handcuff him before putting him in the back of the patrol van.

He has previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour, theft and road traffic offences.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “Sixty-seven and he is still doing it. He is creating havoc in the city whenever he gets excited.”

“This man in his Mercedes driving into a disabled parking place – what about the poor people who need that parking spot? That was a selfish act by Mr O’Sullivan.

“He is well known to the courts.. It cannot go on – giving out to everyone in town who comes near him.”