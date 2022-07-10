Cop’s wife accused of distributing indecent pics of children says phone was ‘hacked’

The Co Antrim woman (42) claims her phone was hacked on the dark web

A serving police officer’s wife accused of distributing indecent images of children claims her phone was hacked on the dark web, a court has heard.

Standing in the dock of Antrim Crown Court last Monday, the 42-year-old entered not-guilty pleas to each of the two charges against her.

The Co Antrim woman cannot be identified as doctors believe she’s at risk of suicide if she’s named in the media.

She accused of distributing or showing an indecent image of a child and intentionally encouraging or assisting a named male to distribute or show an indecent image of a child on dates unknown between March and June 2020.

Following the brief arraignment, the defence confirmed the complainant will not be required to testify at the woman’s trial, but rather the case will be fought on a technicality.

“It’s her case that her mobile phone number was being used by others, that number having appeared on the dark web, and that’s the case that she made to police,” said the lawyer.

He said the accused had provided information to the police about a credit score company “that made her aware that her details had been circulated on the dark web”.

He told Judge Patricia Smyth the only witnesses needed for the trial would be technical experts to assist the jury in determining whether the indecent material “came from the defendant or another person using her phone number”.

Freeing the alleged pervert on continuing bail, Judge Smyth said she would review the case in September with a potential trial date in May next year.