Cops investigating Chloe Mitchell murder have ‘number of lines of enquiry outstanding’, court hears

Detectives investigating the murder of Chloe Mitchell have “a number of lines of enquiry still outstanding,” a court heard today.

Ballymena Magistrates Court also heard that “police are still gathering witness statements and viewing CCTV footage” as they investigate how 21-year-old Chloe was murdered in June.

Remanded in custody accused of her murder is 26-year-old Brandon Rainey, from James Street in Ballymena and he appeared at court todayby video-link from prison to hear the update on his case.

Applying for four-week adjournment, the Public Prosecution Service lawyer told District Judge Nigel Broderick that a forensic report relating to blood should be available “for September time” with further reports to be prepared.

Rainey’s phone “has been subject to examination and a full evidential download requested” but she was not able to provide a timetable for that report from the cyber-support unit.

“There are a number of lines of enquiry still outstanding and the police are still gathering witness statements and viewing CCTV footage,” said the lawyer, adding that a “full file submission will require some time as it’s still very much a live investigation.”

While Rainey is charged with murder, a charge of assisting an offender levied against 35-year-old Ryan Johnston Gordon, from Nursery Close in Ballymena, was withdrawn “without prejudice” last month.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre and detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena.

Forensic officers attended a flat in the James Street area of Ballymena after the property had been cordoned off by police earlier in the week.

The discovery came after extensive searches across Ballymena with members of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) assisting police.

When the pair were initially charged, Rainey’s defence counsel Mr Moore applied for him to be held in a secure mental health unit, revealing that he is a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic.

He argued that Rainey should be detained there under the mental health order so that he can be psychiatrically assessed revealing that Rainey has been an inpatient at the facility before.

Mr Moore further revealed that in August last year, a mental health tribunal “indicated that he should not be released” but a further full hearing two weeks later “indicated that he should be released, and he was released shortly thereafter,” adding that as a result of previous convictions, Rainey is still subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

The court heard however that Rainey has escaped from the Shannon Clinic three times before including one incident when he sparked a nationwide, four-day man hunt before he was eventually found in Ballymena.

Det. Insp. Foreman argued however that psychiatric services and facilities at HMP Maghaberry could be used to identify any psychiatric issues which Rainey may have.

At that time, the judge said the police objections “are well made… so I’m not minded to return him to anywhere part from HMP Maghaberry,” concluded the judge.

In court today, defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said while he had no objection to the four-week adjournment, “I have told the defendant we will be keeping a tight rein on the court.”

Granting Rainey’s continuing remand, District Judge Broderick adjourned the case to August 31.