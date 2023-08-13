Cop cleared of sex attack after trial collapsed now faces harassment charge

Gqry Best (55) is currently suspended from the PSNI

A police officer who was cleared of sexual assault and misconduct in a public office after his trial collapsed has been charged with harassing the alleged victim.

The initial charges against Gary Best (55) were dropped by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) after it withdrew and offered no evidence on the day of the contest.

Despite walking out of court earlier this year, Best now faces charges of harassment against the alleged victim in the case, who is entitled to anonymity by law.

During a preliminary hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court on Friday, the case was adjourned until next month.

Best is accused of harassing the young woman twice in December 2021, several months after he was charged with sexual assault and misconduct in public office. He denies any wrongdoing.

Gary Best

A defence lawyer said: “The long story short is that there are voluminous documents relating to the background of the case still outstanding.

“We have found out that the injured party has made a complaint to the Police Ombudsman, but it’s also further complicated by disclosure documents, as they include details of false, similar allegations made by this complainant.

“We have multiple pages of allegations this complainant has made that are demonstrably false.

“Disclosure has been a real hot potato in this case. It came to 13 or 14 boxes eventually.

“Some of it does quite clearly illustrate that she is vulnerable.

“I would question how the PPS is able to make a charging decision when it didn’t have access to all the relevant material.”

Gary Best was initially charged with sexual assault and misconduct in a public office in October 2021.

He pleaded not guilty and, after a three-year prosecution, the PPS withdrew the sexual touching and unofficial contact matters before offering no evidence on the misconduct charge, resulting in him walking out of court.

Best, who is currently suspended from the PSNI while he awaits the conclusion of criminal matters, is believed to have been a serving police officer for 28 years.