Convicted terrorist Lisa Smith’s sentence appeal verdict due this week

The Court of Appeal will deliver its judgment this week on an appeal brought by former soldier Lisa Smith against her 15-month conviction for membership of Isis.

Smith’s lawyers told the appeal court in October that she was at the “lowest level” of the terrorist organisation and her sentence of 15 months was “excessive”.

Michael O'Higgins SC told the court that his client went to Isis-controlled Syria where she “got married” and “kept house” only.

He said she “did not contribute to any state-building exercise and did no positive act in favour of Isis”.

However, Sean Gillane SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said Smith knew of Isis’ “bloodlust and discusses the terrorist groups atrocities in online conversations with jihadis.

He added: “The very essence of the terror was known to her, discussed by her and in some situations explicitly approbated by her.”

Smith became the first person to be convicted in an Irish court of an Islamic terrorist offence committed abroad last year when the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court found that she joined Isis when she travelled to Syria in 2015.

The 40-year-old from Dundalk in Co Louth had pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 2015 and December 2019.

Sentencing her to 15 months in prison, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said that Smith went to Syria with her “eyes wide open” and was aware of Isis’ activity.

He noted that while Smith is a low risk for re-offending, she was persistent and determined in her efforts to travel to Syria and join Isis and did not show any remorse for her actions.

However, he said it was “serious” for an Irish citizen to take up allegiance with a terrorist organisation and persist with it.

He added that “she may have been easily led by circumstances and other people", but she had also shown resilience and determination to join and remain with Isis "to the bitter end".

The Court of Appeals will give its decision on Wednesday.