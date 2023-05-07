Convicted terrorist Lisa Smith to walk free from prison in weeks for ‘good behaviour’

The 41-year-old, from Dundalk in Co Louth, was jailed for 15 months at the Special Criminal Court last July after being convicted of Isis membership.

Former soldier Lisa Smith may walk free from Limerick Prison within weeks.

And while she isn’t due to be leave prison for another few months, she may be granted early release for “good behaviour”.

“Lisa Smith has not come to the attention of prison staff since she was locked up at Limerick jail,” a source told the Irish Mirror.

“She will get her 25 per cent remission taken off her sentence of 15 months for good behaviour.

“She has been telling inmates how she will return to her family and young child who she appears to have missed a lot.

“She keeps her head down, and in between her daily prayers she mixes with other inmates.”

Smith is currently sharing a cell at Limerick jail with dissident republican killer Rose Lynch after inmates were forced to make space for other prisoners at the beginning of the year.

They previously had their own cells but get on well together, according to sources, and agreed to share with each other.

The pair have both been described as model prisoners.

Smith was the first person convicted by an Irish court of membership in another country of an Islamic terror group.

Like all Muslim prisoners in the system, she has been allowed to observe her faith, praying five times a day, and she is given Halal food which is prepared in line with her religious beliefs.

Smith had previously spent a month in Limerick Prison in December 2019, after she was first extradited back to Ireland from a Syrian refugee camp, before being freed on bail.

The Special Criminal Court rejected Smith’s claims she had travelled to the Islamic State out of a sense of religious obligation and for the purpose of living under Sharia law.

One of the trial judges said it was a serious matter for an Irish citizen and former Defence Forces member to take up allegiance to a foreign terrorist organisation.

Meanwhile, Limerick woman Rose Lynch was convicted of the 2011 murder of innocent man David Darcy, but refused to name her male accomplice.

She was found guilty in April 2014 of the murder and is serving a life sentence.

Delivery van driver Darcy had been on his way to work when a car suddenly blocked his vehicle.

Lynch ran to the driver’s window and emptied a handgun into Mr Darcy, killing him instantly.

When Lynch was convicted of the killing two years later gardai made a new appeal for information to find others involved in the murder.

Lynch told gardai that she had emptied a handgun during the assassination and that Mr Darcy had been killed in retaliation for the death of Dublin CIRA “Officer Commanding” Liam Kenny.

It was heard in court gardai were “absolutely satisfied” that the allegations against David Darcy were lies and that he was not involved in any criminality.

Passing sentence, presiding judge Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne said the incident could only be described as “a premeditated, calculated and cold-blooded murder”.

The judge said the evidence was “crystal clear” that David Darcy was innocent, was not involved in criminality and was a man “going about his business”.