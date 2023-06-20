Convicted pimp Martin Heaney jailed for breaching Slavery and Trafficking order

Heaney was handed a six-month jail term after he admitted accessing websites offering sexual services

Prolific pimp Martin Heaney was back in court today for breaching a Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order.

Sex trafficker Heaney was handed a six-month jail term after he admitted breaking the court order by accessing websites offering sexual services on two occasions in July 2022.

With an address on the Ormeau Road in Belfast, Heaney appeared in the dock of Belfast Crown Court and was sentenced by Judge Paul Ramsey.

In July last year, Heaney was handed a five-year sentence at Craigavon Crown Court for a series of serious offences committed against women, including controlling prostitution for gain and human trafficking.

Due to time already served on remand, he was released on licence and was made the subject of a seven-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order (STPO).

As part of the order, Heaney was banned from any involvement in the sex trade and prohibited from accessing any websites advertising sexual services.

Within days of his release, Heaney was arrested at the hostel where he was residing on the Ormeau Road due to suspicions he had flouted the STPO.

Having initially denied he had breached the order, a trial was due to commence in Belfast today.

Before the jury was sworn, Heaney’s barrister, Peter Coiley, addressed Judge Ramsey and asked that his client be re-arraigned on two counts of breaching the order.

He was charged with “accessing a website, the purposes of which are advertising in-person sexual services” on July 23, 2022, and again on July 25, 2022.

When the charges were put to Heaney, he replied “Guilty” to both.

Prosecuting barrister Robin Steer said the charges related to two websites advertising sexual services which were accessed by Heaney.

Mr Steer said there was no evidence to suggest Heaney had made direct contact with any woman “who was advertising her services as an escort, stripper or companion”, but that the order was breached when he accessed the sites.

The prosecutor added that the offences were committed against a backdrop of Heaney’s relevant criminal record.

Mr Coiley spoke of Heaney’s admissions made during an interview after his arrest, when he told officers: “I’ve done this. I’m sorry. I’m aware of it now and it won't happen again.”

Pointing out that his client has been in custody since the breach, Mr Coiley said that, whilst in prison, Heaney is continuing to “rehabilitate himself and avail of any services” offered to assist him.

Judge Ramsey said that, whilst Heaney had breached the order, the accessing of the websites was “not the most severe breach” but one which warranted a jail term.

Imposing the six-month sentence, Judge Ramsey then told Heaney: “You can go back into custody.”

Heaney was then led from the dock in handcuffs by prison staff.