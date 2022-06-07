Convicted paedo tried to hide fake Facebook profile from cops but smashed wrong phone

Dopey Dale Walsh was previously convicted of abducting a 14-year-old girl and sexual activity with a child

Dangerous pervert Dale Walsh who was using the fake name Ross hill to create a Facebook profile

A convicted pervert tried to hide the fact he was surreptitiously using social media by smashing his mobile phone, a court heard on Tuesday.

However Craigavon Crown Court also heard that dangerous but dopey Dale Walsh smashed the wrong phone and police were able to trace the fake social media account he had set up.

Prosecuting counsel Nicola Auret also revealed that while police were examining the phone, a woman called it and when cops spoke to her, it transpired that Walsh had began a romantic relationship with her without divulging his catalogue of sex convictions to her.

Appearing at court by videolink from prison Walsh, with an address at a hostel on Edward Street in Portadown, entered guilty pleas to two offences of breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order and one of breaching the requirements of the sex offenders register by not disclosing he was using a different name.

He had initially been charged with being in a relationship without disclosing his convictions but that was withdrawn by the PPS earlier.

Ms Auret outlined how Walsh had been convicted of harassment at Limavady court last October but within days of that, he had sent his victim a Facebook friends request using the name Ross Hill.

On 25 October, police went to Walsh’s hostel to speak to him and officers could see that he had a mobile phone in his trouser pocket and a further one in his hoody pocket but Ms Auret highlighted that as part of his “comprehensive SOPO,” Walsh is only allow one which has to be registered with his Designated Risk Manager.

As the officers followed him into his room, Walsh smashed one of the phones but ironically, he smashed the mobile he was actually allowed to have and it was when cops examined the unregistered phone that the offences were uncovered.

The convicted paedophile, classified as a level three offender meaning that he is a high risk of committing further offences snd causing serious harm, was jailed in May 2018 after he was convicted of abducting a 14-year-old girl and sexual activity with a child.

The schoolgirl was found by police, wearing just her bra and pants, after they smashed in his bedroom door.

Freed from prison a year later, within days Walsh began bombarding a 23-year-old mum-of-two with 58 text messages and a picture of himself from June 6 to 11 and was jailed for another year for harassment.

In court on Tuesday, defence counsel Richard McConkey conceded that Walsh had multiple convictions for breaching his SOPO but urged Judge Patrick Lynch QC to deal with Tue case without further reports as Walsh “just wants the matter dealt with,” adding that probation “are not likely to change the view that he is considered to be dangerous.”

Adjourning the case for reports to 22 July, the judge told the lawyer given the background and assessment “I would need evidence of that - I can’t really make an assumption as that obviously has consequences for your client.”