Convicted murderer Glen Allen admits being unlawfully at large from prison

A convicted knife killer who went on the run from prison for a week admitted a charge of being unlawfully at large.

Appearing at Antrim Crown Court today by video link from prison, 34-year-old Glen Allen entered a guilty plea to being unlawfully at large between 13-21 December last year.

While none of the alleged facts surrounding the charge were opened in court today, previous courts heard that Allen, who was convicted of the brutal murder of a man in Portrush in 2008, was allowed out of jail on temporary release but failed to return on time.

In 2010 Allen, listed as no-fixed abode, Portstewart, was ordered to serve at least 14 years of his life sentence for the murder of 35-year-old William Meeks who was stabbed about the face, head and neck in a frenzied and brutal assault in June 2008.

The men had been drinking in Mr Meeks’ property when there was an altercation over a previous assault and after he launched his attack, Allen set fire to the property in an effort to destroy evidence.

The Fire Service was called to the flat at around 6.15am and Mr Meek was dragged from it with his head and face covered in blood and he was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.

The victim had suffered 51 stab wounds to his head, face and neck and a pathologist had stated the most likely fatal wound had penetrated “almost the entire breadth” of his skull and brain.

Handing down the sentence, Lord Justice Girvan said no matter what the history, “nothing justified the frenzied attack” on Mr Meek which led to his death in “horrible circumstances”.

In court today, defence counsel Neil Moore said there was already a probation report available so “we would be in a position for sentencing hearing whenever suits Your Honour,” he told Judge Alistair Devlin.

The barrister confirmed that as a “prisoner serving a life sentence,” any potential release date is a nature for the parole commissioners but that Allen may not be released “for some time.”

Remanding Allen back into custody, Judge Devlin said he would pass sentence on 24 May.