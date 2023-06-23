Controversial developer cleared of public order offence over land access row

Mr Beades insisted the workers were trespassing on his private land to access the house.

A DEVELOPER arrested for a public order offence in a “highly charged” land access dispute outside one of his Dublin properties has been found not guilty.

Jerry Beades (64) had been accused of failing to follow garda directions when they intervened as he “aggressively” shouted at workmen to “get out” of his land as they crossed it to get to a neighbouring house he previously owned.

Mr Beades insisted the workers were trespassing on his private land to access the house.

Acquitting him, Judge John Hughes said the prosecution had not proved that where Mr Beades was standing at the time was a public place.

Mr Beades, of Richmond Estate, Fairview, pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with garda directions.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at Richmond Avenue, Fairview on February 25, 2022.

Mr Beades was the former owner of No 31 Richmond Avenue and workmen for the new owner were trying to access the property.

Mr Beades currently owned now-demolished No 29 Richmond Avenue and said the workmen were trespassing on that land to access No 31.

Garda Patrick Watson said Mr Beades had called and requested that gardai attend, stating that there was a dispute. The garda saw two workmen attempting to unload mattresses from a truck and bring them into the house.

He said Mr Beades was physically obstructing the workmen and acting in a threatening and aggressive manner, shouting: “get out, get out, this is my property, get out.”

Mr Beades attempted to pull one of the mattresses from the workmen, the garda said.

The atmosphere was “highly charged,” Mr Beades was “highly agitated” and “he said there was nothing I could do, it was private property", the garda said.

Mr Beades was told if he did not stop he would be arrested, and he calmed down.

Mr Beades told Gda Watson the house was “landlocked” and to access it one would have to walk through his property.

The new owner showed the garda a solicitor’s letter and said he had confirmation from Dublin City Council that that area was "public land under the council’s charge."

The garda allowed the workmen to continue and warned Mr Beades he would be arrested if he continued to act in the same manner, to which he replied: “you may as well arrest me now, garda”.

Mr Beades left but returned and “made a beeline for the workers” and the gardai put himself in between them. He directed Mr Beades to leave, he did not comply and was arrested, the garda said.

A Dublin City Council representative told the court Richmond Avenue and its carriageway were in charge of the council.

In evidence, Mr Beades said he owned the land in question although he consented to the public having right of way to an adjoining laneway.

He said he parked his own van on his land and workmen were climbing over it to get access to No 31.

“I came out to stop people trespassing on my property,” he said.

An engineer called by the defence said in his view Mr Beades was the owner of the land.

A state solicitor argued that the definition of a public place was wide enough to encompass the place Mr Beades was standing. He said it was possible for privately owned land to be within the charge of the local authority.

Defence solicitor Fergal Boyle said the case came down to the “net” point of the land ownership and it was not proven that it was a public place.

Judge Hughes said he had a doubt over the prosecution’s case and dismissed the charge.