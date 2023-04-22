Conspiracy nut who claimed serial-killer garda murdered Elaine O’Hara is jailed

Micha Kat has been making bizarre and untrue claims for years, including that Enda Kenny led a satanic government

A conspiracy theorist who was arrested for contempt during Graham Dwyer’s murder trial after he claimed a serial-killer garda murdered Elaine O’Hara, has been jailed.

Micha Kat, who was extradited from Ireland last August, is behind bars in the Netherlands for threats and calling for violence against public figures.

Kat, who is a Dutch national but has also spent time living in Ireland, has been making bizarre and untrue claims for years, including that Enda Kenny led a satanic government and that a named garda was a serial killer responsible of the murder of Elaine O’Hara.

Dwyer is current serving life for Ms O’Hara’s murder and recently lost an appeal against his conviction.

At the time of Dwyer’s murder trial Kat had been friends with Victoria Andreenkova, a Russian woman who regularly visited the twisted killer in jail and said she was in a relationship with him.

Andreenkova initially wrote to Dwyer before he invited her to visit him in prison.

She said she fell in love with him and described him as a “very kind human being” who she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

Andreenkova was also thrown out of court during the murder trial for making gestures at Dwyer.

The Sunday World heard tapes of conversations between Dwyer and Andreenkova while he was in prison, where he talked about how he would “dream” about her getting searched by a prison officer when she came in to see him.

He also gave out to her for speaking to the media.

“Victoria, you are all over the media again. It’s going to f**k up my appeal. The media is a huge part of my appeal, you can’t talk to them, just hang up [and say] no comment no comment.”

Andreenkova later moved on to other notorious prisoners and no longer considers herself Dwyer’s girlfriend.

However, around the same time she was expressing her love for Dwyer, her conspiracy theorist pal Micha Kat was making outlandish, false claims that a garda was a serial killer and had murdered Ms O’Hara.

He made the claims on a website he set up called Killing Irish Women as well as in YouTube videos in 2015 when the trial was under way.

He posted recordings of calls between him and gardai and the Garda Ombudsman during which he made the false claims against officers.

He bizarrely claimed that his theory was supported by a video of the garda on his wedding day and the expression on his face.

A bench warrant was issued for Kat’s arrest for contempt of court and he eventually agreed to take down the videos to avoid being jailed.

Dwyer tried to use media coverage of his case as one of the grounds for his appeal to the Court of Appeal in March but he was unsuccessful.

The Appeal Court judges made reference to Kat in their judgement last month.

They said on the second day of the trial in January 2015, an application was made in relation to Kat’s website.

“Mr Kat expressed the views that the appellant was not guilty, and that the killer of Ms O’Hara was a member of the gardai. However, he made reference to matters that had occurred in the absence of the jury,” the court was told.

Kat was arrested and brought before court on contempt charges and initially refused to take down his website but later agreed to do so on threat of being jailed.

But he continued to make videos pushing his conspiracy theories.

He called for a violent uprising against the police, the legal system, certain media and a local municipality in the Netherlands.

He was arrested in Northern Ireland in 2021 and remained in custody until a Dublin court approved his extradition to the Netherlands last August.