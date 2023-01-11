Conor McGregor misses court hearing for alleged driving offences as he has the flu
Mr McGregor had attended his GP this morning, and he had a letter from the doctor.
MIXED martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was unable to attend court this morning because he is suffering from the flu, a court heard.
Mr McGregor (34) was due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court to answer allegations of dangerous driving but his lawyer said he was "indisposed".
Defence lawyer David Staunton told Blanchardstown District Court that Mr McGregor had attended his GP this morning, and he had a letter from the doctor.
The letter stated that Mr McGregor's likely diagnosis was influenza, Mr Staunton said.
Gardai had seen the letter from the GP and had no objection to the case being adjourned, Mr Staunton said.
The former UFC champion was stopped by gardai driving a high-performance Bentley Continental GT on March 22 last year.
He had been due to appear before Blanchardstown court this morning after he was charged with two counts of dangerous driving at the N4/M50 Interchange at Lucan Road.
Read more
The accused, with an address at The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, is also charged with driving without insurance or a driving licence and failing to produce his documents within 10 days.
Mr McGregor was last before the court in November when Mr Staunton asked for an adjournment of the case so he could put a proposal to the prosecution.
This morning, Mr Staunton said that the parties "had been unable to resolve matters" and he was seeking a hearing date.
Judge David McHugh adjourned the case to a date in December for hearing.
