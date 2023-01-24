Conor McGregor facing lawsuit amid claim woman’s arm broken during assault on yacht

It is claimed she had to jump from a deck on the yacht during the alleged incident to avoid being assaulted further, that she made her way to another boat and was then taken to hospital.

A woman is taking a civil action against Conor McGregor amid claims her arm was broken during an assault on his yacht.

The High Court is due to hear an application from Dubliner Samantha Murphy for an order requiring the mixed martial arts star to preserve evidence relating to the alleged incident.

Ms Murphy claims she was hospitalised after being attacked on Mr McGregor’s boat while it was moored off the Balearic island of Formentera last July.

The application, listed for a date next month, will seek the preservation of any CCTV, camera phone footage, and other relevant material relating to the alleged incident for the purposes of an intended personal injuries action.

Ms Murphy was in Ibiza for a party celebrating Mr McGregor’s 34th birthday.

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor. Photo: Reuters/ Mike Blake — © REUTERS

She claims that the assault occurred after the party when she and several other people were invited back to the former UFC champion’s luxury yacht in the early hours of the morning.

Injuries cited in her case include a broken arm and extensive bruising.

It is claimed she had to jump from a deck on the yacht during the alleged incident to avoid being assaulted further, that she made her way to another boat and was then taken to hospital.

A Spanish criminal investigation ended soon after the incident when Ms Murphy returned to Ireland without making a statement.

However, it was recently reopened after a statement provided by Ms Murphy to gardaí in Dublin was translated and forwarded to authorities in Spain.

Her solicitor, Alvaro Blasco, said a Spanish court had ruled that the criminal case be reopened.

“I can confirm an application has been issued in the High Court in connection with an alleged assault in Formentera,” Mr Blasco told the Irish Independent.

“The purpose of the application is for the preservation of evidence and relevant material information.

“There is also a criminal investigation ongoing in Spain. I am not in a position to comment any further.”

If granted, the application would require Mr McGregor to preserve any relevant or material evidence that would assist in the determination of the issue of liability for the alleged injuries.

In a statement, Mr McGregor’s spokesperson Karen Kessler told the Irish Independent: “Mr McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat.”

Mr McGregor, who was named by Forbes as the world’s highest earning sportsperson in 2021, has been embroiled in litigation recently.

Last November, Artem Lobov (36), a former close friend of Mr McGregor, sued him for millions of euro in a row over the development of the MMA star’s hugely successful Irish whiskey brand.

Mr Lobov, a retired Russian-born fighter and long-time training partner of Mr McGregor, alleges he was instrumental in developing the brand that became known as Proper No. Twelve but ended up receiving nothing for his efforts.

Mr McGregor has denied there was a deal under which Mr Lobov was to receive 5pc of the proceeds from the whiskey project.

The following month the High Court rejected an application by Mr Lobov for orders requiring Mr McGregor to take down allegedly defamatory social media posts about him.

In a separate case, the High Court last year ordered gardaí to disclose certain documents to a woman who sought them for a personal injuries case against Mr McGregor and one of his associates arising out of an alleged incident in December 2018.