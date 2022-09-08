Conor McGregor faces new careless driving charge over west Dublin incident

The 34-year-old fighter, who had already been accused of dangerous driving, has now also been charged with careless driving

Conor McGregor at the district court during his case in Blanchardstown courthouse, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos — © Gareth Chaney

A fresh charge has been brought against UFC star Conor McGregor over a motoring incident in west Dublin.

The 34-year-old MMA fighter, who had already been accused of dangerous driving, has now also been charged with careless driving.

The case against him was adjourned at Blanchardstown District Court for his defence to review CCTV evidence in light of the new count.

Judge David McHugh remanded him on continuing bail to November 24.

McGregor, with an address at The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare was already accused of two counts of dangerous driving, at the Lucan Road in Lucan and the N4 / M50 Interchange in Palmerstown, on March 22.

He was also charged with uninsured and unlicenced driving, as well as failing to produce his documents at a garda station within 10 days.

Today, Garda Denis Lordon said he further charged McGregor before the court sitting and he made no reply to the latest charge after caution.

He was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Defence barrister David Staunton said the additional charge of careless driving arose from the same incident. The judge noted the location was in the “vicinity” - the M4/ M50.

Mr Staunton asked for an adjournment to review the existing CCTV in the context of the new charge.

He said the defence could indicate how it was intended to deal with the matter on the next date.

Judge McHugh extended bail to cover the new charge and also made a general order for disclosure of prosecution evidence.

McGregor arrived this morning at the west Dublin courthouse in a black Mercedes. Dressed in a dark suit, he sat in the back of the busy courtroom before making his way to the dock when his case was called. He was not required to address the court during the brief proceedings. He has not yet entered pleas to any of the charges.

On a previous date, evidence of McGregor's arrest, charge and caution in relation to the dangerous driving charges was handed in to court by certificate.

Garda Lordon had said when he further charged the accused on four counts relating to his licence and insurance, McGregor made no reply after caution.

On an earlier date, Defence solicitor Michael Staines said he could confirm to the court that his client had shown the gardai a copy of his client's insurance and driving licence.

McGregor, the world's highest earning athlete in 2021, is believed to have been driving a 2019-registered €170,000 Bentley Continental GT at the time he was stopped.

After his arrest in March, his spokesperson said: “Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardaí for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

A video from a passing car of McGregor being pulled over by the gardai went viral and was retweeted by McGregor.

Hours after the arrest, the Crumlin-born fighter posted a message on Instagram saying "tea always helps," with a picture of tea and muffins.

Several criminal prosecutions have brought McGregor before the courts in recent years.

In 2019, he was fined €1,000 but avoided jail after pleading guilty to assaulting a man at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh that April.

During that hearing the court was told McGregor had 18 previous convictions, mainly for road traffic charges, but one for assault, as well as public order offences.

Among his prior motoring cases, In 2018, he was banned from driving for six months and fined €1,000 at Naas District Court for speeding.

McGregor was caught driving at 154kph in a 100kph zone on the N7 in Co Kildare in the incident on October 11, 2017, and failed to pay the fixed penalty fine due to an administrative error, that court heard.

In November, 2017 McGregor was fined €400 for speeding in a separate incident on the Naas Road after he pleaded guilty at Blanchardstown District Court.