Conman who preyed upon pensioners and couple with special needs has jail sentence doubled

‘It’s very difficult to say anything positive about his offending’

A despicable and “utterly repellent” conman who preyed upon two pensioners and two special needs people had his jail sentence almost doubled today.

Describing the offences of Darragh Claxton as “utterly, utterly repellent,” Judge Patrick Lynch KC said it was his view that sentences of four and five months handed down by judges at Magistrates Court level were “not only unjustified, they’re insufficient to reflect the court’s view of the offending.”

Accordingly, he handed the 20-year-old fraudster a nine month sentence jail sentence.

Claxton, from Nicholson Gardens in Lisburn, appeared at Craigavon County Appeal court facing charges across three bills of indictment committed over a global time span between November 2021 and September 2022.

Taking each case in turn, a prosecuting lawyer told the judge that on 5 June last year a lady in her 80s reported to police how she had paid a male who cold called at her Lisburn home sums of £80 and £20 in exchange for gardening work.

No work was ever completed however and in that case, Claxton admitted a single count of fraud.

A month before that, on 1 May last year, Claxton called at the home of an 85-year-old man where he “offered to tidy up the garden.”

Darragh Claxton

The pensioner paid him £100 but the work was never completed and two weeks later, Claxton was back at the door of the octogenarian demanding more money and threatening to smash his windows if he was not paid.

“He refused to pay” and on 12 June, Claxton was spotted on the pensioner’s property breaking his kitchen window and in relation to that case, the conman admitted criminal damage, fraud and making threats to damage property.

In relation to the last set of charges he entered guilty pleas to a total of five charges including harassment and two counts each of fraud by false representation and engaging in aggressive commercial practice on dates between November 2021 and September 2022.

The prosecutor outlined how a support worker contacted police in September last year to report how a male had been cold calling at the home of a special needs couple demanding payment for work he had allegedly done.

While the woman suffers from Down syndrome, the male victim “lacks capacity” said the lawyer but despite their difficulties, Claxton had called more than once and he had been given £80-85 by the victim who reported that she wasn’t even sure if he had done any work but she paid him just “to make him go away” because she was “frightened of him.”

Police enquiries established the same male had called at another house in the same street and used the same scam but was unsuccessful on that occasion.

Having obtained a description and the phone number, police enquires lead officers to Claxton and the majority of the victims picked him out of a police video identification line up.

Defence counsel Patrick Taylor conceded that “it’s very difficult to say anything positive about his offending” and further that the fraudster is “realistic” about the likely outcome of the appeals but he submitted that Claxton is “making efforts to change the person he is.”

“While his behaviour has been reprehensible, the only point I can make about his behaviour is that he has never had the opportunity to address what triggers his offending,” said the barrister.

Judge Lynch was scathing however and labelled the case as “utterly, utterly repellent to anyone who has listened to the litany of offences that he has committed that he has taken money from vulnerable persons, vulnerable either by age or personal circumstances.”

While the judge affirmed most of the sentences, he increased the sentence for the criminal damage count from four months to nine months, ordering that all the sentences are served concurrently.