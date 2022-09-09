‘Confused’ driver gave his father’s name to garda during traffic stop
A DRIVER who gave his father’s name when he was stopped by gardaí wrongly thought he was being asked to provide details of the holder of the insurance policy, a court has heard.
Raul Mazarache (21) claimed he was a named driver on his father’s insurance policy, but gave his father’s name to gardaí because it was his policy.
Judge Gerard Jones imposed a three-month sentence and disqualified Mazarache from driving for 10 years. The defendant, of Williamson Place in Dundalk, Co Louth, admitted driving without insurance or a driving licence at Blanchardstown Road North on December 13 last year.
He also was driving without insurance at N4 Lucan on October 20 last year.
In that incident, retired garda Thomas Connolly told Blanchardstown District Court he stopped the defendant shortly after 1am.
Gda Connolly said Mazarache gave him his father’s name, and showed him a screenshot of a public services card. Gda Connolly said he was not satisfied with the details, and he subsequently found out the defendant’s identity and charged him.
Mazarache claimed he was insured to drive the car, but had not been given enough time to find the insurance policy.
Mazarache’s solicitor said his client was living in Dundalk with his partner and three children. He had just bought the car, and was waiting for the discs to arrive.
A driving ban was going to cause huge problems for him, the court heard.
