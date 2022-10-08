Concert-goer denies screaming at cops and kicking garda van at Ed Sheeran gig

A CONCERT-goer accused of screaming abuse at gardaí at an Ed Sheeran gig, then kicking and punching a patrol van, has denied the charges against her.

A court had earlier heard Melissa Campbell (33) was admitting the allegations but she has now changed her plea to not guilty and the case against her was adjourned at Dublin District Court.

Ms Campbell, from Keepers’ Road, Drimnagh, is charged with threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, public intoxication and criminal damage.

The offences allegedly happened at Sheeran’s Croke Park concert on April 23.

When the case came back before Judge Bryan Smyth, defence solicitor Kate McGhee said Ms Campbell had always intended to plead not guilty.

Judge Smyth said the accused had been present in court previously and it was “pretty clear what went on.”

However, he agreed to vacate her guilty plea and put the case back to next month.

Previously, the court heard Ms Campbell allegedly screamed at gardaí, called them names, made gestures and asked if they had “nothing better to be doing.”

As she was escorted out she fell into an elderly member of the public who was using a walking frame, gardaí claimed. She allegedly punched and kicked the back of a van, before running away.

According to gardaí, Ms Campbell resisted arrest but was eventually handcuffed and restrained.