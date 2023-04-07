Company director back behind wheel despite breaking red light and knocking down woman

Macadam had been drinking before he got behind the wheel of his Toyota Rav4 SUV

This is the company director who is back behind the wheel despite being convicted of running over a woman after he broke a red light while drink driving.

The woman was hospitalised and had to have surgery to put two pins in her broken ankle after Alastair Macadam (63) ran her down in Drogheda, Co Louth, last year.

Construction consultant Macadam, from Garra Road, Donacarney, Co Meath, was fined €300 and disqualified from driving for two years after being convicted by Drogheda District Court in relation to the incident two weeks ago.

However, he is still allowed to get behind the wheel as the ban has been postponed for six months.

The dad of two did not want to discuss the case when the Sunday World called to his house this week to ask if it was safe for him to be back on the road.

“I have nothing to say,” he told us before closing the door.

Macadam appeared before Drogheda District Court in March where he pleaded guilty to drink driving and admitted a second charge of dangerous driving.

The court heard that gardai were called to the scene of a collision on the R132 Dublin Road in Drogheda at 6pm on November 13 last year.

Macadam had been drinking before he got behind the wheel of his Toyota Rav4 SUV, drove through a red light and ran over a woman crossing the road.

Macadam failed a roadside breath test and a subsequent analysis confirmed he was over the limit.

The Drogheda Independent reported that at Macadam’s sentencing hearing his solicitor Patrick Branigan said his client was driving quite slowly when he ran over the woman. He added that his client was fully insured.

Mr Branigan said Macadam worked in Swords and was very embarrassed to be in court.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan said the offence was quite a serious matter. She fined him €300 and disqualified him from driving for two years on the drink driving offence but postponed the disqualification for six months.

She took the dangerous driving charge into consideration.

Figures released by the Road Safety Authority and gardai in 2021 show that over a third of road users who died in collisions on Irish roads between 2013 and 2017 had alcohol in their system.